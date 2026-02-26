Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members participated in the opening ceremony of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly town on February 26.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Memorial.

The head of state, the First Lady, and their family members toured the Memorial and met with members of the general public of Khojaly district.