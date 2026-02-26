Brooklyn-Based Melani General Contractor Brings Over 14 Years of Renovation Expertise to NYC Property Owners

Melani Contracting Logo

Brooklyn contractor brings 14 years of experience and full-service renovations for residential and commercial clients across New York City

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melani General Contractor , a full-service construction and renovation company based at 343 4th Ave in Brooklyn, continues to serve residential and commercial property owners across all five New York City boroughs with a comprehensive range of renovation, remodeling, and maintenance services. With over 14 years of hands-on experience in the NYC construction industry, the company handles projects ranging from kitchen and bathroom remodels to full gut renovations of brownstones, co-ops, condos, lofts, and townhouses.What sets Melani General Contractor apart from other NYC renovation companies is the ability to manage every aspect of a project under one roof. Rather than coordinating between multiple subcontractors, property owners work with a single team that handles general contracting, plumbing, electrical, painting, flooring installation, and structural work. This integrated approach reduces project timelines, eliminates communication gaps between trades, and gives clients a single point of accountability from start to finish.Co-founder Mike Melani, who has led the company since its founding over 14 years ago, said the full-service model developed in response to client needs in New York City's complex building environment."Every building in New York has its own set of challenges, whether it is a pre-war brownstone in Park Slope that needs careful structural work or a modern condo in Manhattan that requires a complete interior redesign," said Mike Melani, Owner of Melani General Contractor. "Having a team that understands the full scope of construction, from plumbing and electrical to finish carpentry and painting, means we can solve problems on the spot instead of waiting for another contractor to show up."The company's service portfolio includes kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, apartment renovation, condo and co-op renovation, brownstone renovation, townhouse renovation, gut renovation, home renovation, loft renovation, commercial renovation, flooring installation, plumbing services, electrical services, and painting services. Melani General Contractor operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, providing property owners and building managers with access to emergency repair and maintenance support at any time. Melani General Contractor in Brooklyn, NY maintains a 5-star rating across customer review platforms, with clients consistently noting the team's professionalism, attention to detail, and clear communication throughout the project lifecycle. The company's 10-person crew brings specialized experience working within NYC's unique building regulations, co-op and condo board requirements, and Department of Buildings permitting processes.The company currently serves property owners in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.Property owners interested in renovation, remodeling, or property maintenance services across New York City can learn more at melanicontractingnyc.com.About Melani General Contractor Melani General Contractor based in Brooklyn, NY is a construction and renovation company specializing in residential and commercial projects across New York City. With over 14 years of industry experience and a team of 10 skilled professionals, the company delivers full-service renovation solutions for homes, apartments, condos, co-ops, brownstones, townhouses, lofts, and commercial spaces. Melani General Contractor is available 24/7 for renovation projects and emergency maintenance needs. For more information, visit melanicontractingnyc.com.###Media ContactMelani General ContractorAddress: 343 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215Phone: (347) 309-5864Website: https://www.melanicontractingnyc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.