New study: Over half of Americans struggle to switch off after hours

FORTH WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study has revealed that over half Americans (55%) struggle to switch off and relax after work.Almost half (47%) of Americans find it hard to unplug because they feel the need to check emails outside of work, while 41% say they receive calls and texts outside of work from their employer which aren’t an emergency.That’s according to a new report by RS , a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, which surveyed US-employed individuals across the nation aiming to uncover the attitudes toward work-life balance.Top five reasons Americans can’t switch off out of hours:1. Feel the need to check emails outside of work (47%)2. Receive calls and texts outside of work that aren’t an emergency (41%)3. Use their personal mobile phone for work (38%)4. Workload is too high (37%)5. Feel they need to take work calls or check emails when on vacation (32%)Those working in mid-sized companies (50-99 employees) find it the hardest to switch off, with almost two thirds (62%) of employees admitting to this. Half of sole proprietors (50%) also said they find it hard to switch off.Almost two thirds (60%) of 35–44-year-olds find it hardest to switch off, which is higher than any other demographic. Women also find it hardest to switch off (58%) compared to just over half (53%) of men.The poll uncovered that more than half (56%) of US employees would support a ‘”Right to Switch Off” bill, with one in five (20%) Americans having already signed or supported a petition for this.One in six (60%) of 35-44-year-olds find it hard to switch off after work, so it is no surprise that nearly two-thirds (64%) of that age group would sign or support a “Right to Switch Off” bill or petition, the highest of any age group.Workers in California, New Hampshire, Idaho, Vermont, and Minnesota showed strong support for a proposed ”Right to Switch Off” bill.LaRissa O’Neal, Director of Talent and Organizational Development at RS Americas, commented on the study: “Work-life balance isn’t a luxury or buzzword; it’s a business imperative. In fact, it’s the foundation for thriving teams and sustainable success because it is the cornerstone of a healthy relationship between the employer and employee – a relationship that is clearly built on trust, flexibility, and genuine care.“When employees feel supported and respected beyond the workplace, they bring creativity, energy, and purpose to everything they do. In short, being empowered to switch off and have a fulfilling life outside of work means that employees are more able to show up as their best on the job.“Creating space for balance leads to stronger teams, better collaboration, and sustainable success. And investing in well-being means empowering individuals to recharge, reconnect, and show up as their best selves.“Work-life balance isn’t about doing less - it’s about living more. It truly is about building workplaces where people thrive inside and outside the office.”

