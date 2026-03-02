Pelatro Launches mViva Revenue Acceleration Platform™ with Agentic AI for Telecom Operators

Pelatro announces the launch of the mViva Revenue Acceleration Platform™, enabling telecom operators to increase revenue through autonomous, AI-driven decisioning and real-time customer orchestration.

New platform delivers fully intent-driven and context-led hyper-personalized engagement through a suite of specialized AI agents and Zero Touch Campaigning™

mViva Revenue Acceleration Platform™ enables telecom operators to transition from campaign-driven engagement to autonomous revenue acceleration powered by agentic AI.” — Subash Menon, Chairman, Managing Director and Founder, Pelatro

BARCELONA, CA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelatro , a global leader in customer engagement solutions for the telecom sector, today announced the global launch of its next generation mViva Revenue Acceleration Platform™. Built on a fully agentic AI architecture, the platform marks a decisive advancement in how telecom operators engage subscribers, accelerate revenue, and reduce time to market for campaigns.Since its inception in 2013 and winning its first customer in 2015, Pelatro has innovated consistently to deliver significant business benefits to its customers. That pioneering spirit has now culminated in a platform that is set to transform the industry.The mViva Revenue Acceleration Platform™ introduces a new paradigm in subscriber engagement by deploying a suite of specialized AI agents — each purpose-built for a critical function in the operator’s commercial lifecycle. The platform’s launch includes, among others, the Up-seller, Churn Manager, Campaign Optimizer, Lifecycle Manager, and Experimenter agents. Together, these agents operate with a high degree of autonomy, enabling operators to move beyond conventional campaign management and towards intelligence-driven, adaptive engagement at scale.Central to the platform is Zero Touch Campaigning™ , an autonomous capability that leverages the platform’s own intelligence to conceive, design, and execute campaigns end-to-end — without manual intervention – keeping the telco’s overall strategy in view. This capability significantly compresses time to market, allowing operators to respond to market dynamics with speed and precision. Complementing this is Campaign Copilot, a tool that empowers marketing teams to design, configure, and execute specific campaigns faster, combining the platform’s AI capabilities with practitioner control.Pelatro has been deploying several elements of mViva Revenue Acceleration Platform™ over the past 15 to 18 months to various customers with a high level of success. The results have been compelling: higher returns with lower operational effort, delivering a material uplift in revenue through deep automation that substantially reduces the cost and time of campaign execution.At the core of the mViva Revenue Acceleration Platform™ is the ability to deliver hyper-personalized engagement to each individual subscriber. The platform’s agentic AI architecture continuously processes subscriber behavior, preferences, and lifecycle signals, enabling operators to present the right offer, through the right channel, at the right moment — at the level of the individual rather than the segment.“mViva Revenue Acceleration Platform™ enables our customers to experience the full power of the latest advancements in AI/ML in the form of business benefits focused on intent and context. This has been made possible due to the patented technology employed by Pelatro along with deep domain expertise, which has always been the hallmark of the company. Extremely fast execution through end-to-end automation, coupled with superior intelligence and insights now deliver highly efficient campaigns leading to revenue gains never experienced before. Pelatro is delighted to bring about this revolution in customer engagement”— Subash Menon, Chairman, Managing Director and Founder, PelatroAbout PelatroPelatro is a global leader in customer engagement solutions for telecom operators worldwide. The company’s mViva platform powers data-driven, personalized engagement across the subscriber lifecycle, helping operators drive revenue growth and improve customer retention. Underpinned by patented technology and deep domain expertise, Pelatro serves several large global telco groups across scores of countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America from its offices in India, Singapore, Russia and Manila.For more information: visit www.pelatro.com

