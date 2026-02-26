All Dogs Unleashed Frisco Helps Work-From-Home Families Build Independent Dog Behavior

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Trainers in America's top work-from-home city find that constant owner presence creates codependent dogs unable to cope with even brief separations

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frisco ranks as the number one city in the United States for remote work for the second consecutive year, with 33.7 percent of its workforce, more than 42,000 residents, operating from home offices, according to SmartAsset's 2026 analysis of U.S. Census data. For the dog trainers at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Frisco , that statistic has produced an unintended behavioral consequence: a concentration of dogs that have never learned to function independently of their owners.The pattern emerging in Frisco differs from the separation anxiety that dominated veterinary conversations during the pandemic. Dogs acquired by remote workers in a city with one of the highest median household incomes in Texas have often spent their entire lives within arm's reach of their owners. They have never experienced a predictable daily departure, never heard the garage door close at 7:45 a.m., and never developed the self-regulation skills that come from structured alone time. The result is dogs that cannot tolerate a grocery run, a school pickup, or a dinner reservation without exhibiting destructive behavior.A 2024 Texas A&M University study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior found that 85.9 percent of dogs nationwide display moderate to serious separation and attachment behaviors, the highest-ranked behavioral category across 43,517 dogs surveyed. In Frisco, where one in three workers never leaves for an office, the conditions for attachment dependency are amplified beyond national averages."The dogs we see from remote work households don't have separation anxiety in the traditional sense. They have zero separation experience," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed . "A dog that has been next to its owner on the couch for eight hours a day, every day, for two or three years has no framework for being alone. We have to build that tolerance from scratch, starting with five-minute intervals and working up through structured departure drills."The in-home training model at the Frisco Square facility addresses these behaviors as they develop. Trainers work inside the client's home office environment, introducing graduated separation protocols that teach dogs to settle independently on a place command while the owner works in the next room. The approach targets specific triggers common in Frisco households: video call disruptions, doorbell reactivity during package deliveries, and attention-demanding behaviors that escalate during focused work sessions.Frisco's demographic profile compounds the challenge. The city's population has grown from 6,000 residents in 1990 to approximately 240,000, driven by corporate headquarters relocations from Keurig Dr. Pepper, PGA of America, McAfee, and TIAA, among others. With 75 percent of households classified as families and a median age of 38.1, many Frisco dog owners are raising children and managing demanding careers simultaneously, making the two-week Board and Train immersion program a practical solution for families who lack the bandwidth for months of weekly obedience sessions. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training in Frisco provides lifetime follow-up support with every training program, allowing Frisco families to address new behavioral patterns as work arrangements change. The Frisco Square location at 6136 Frisco Square Blvd serves Collin County communities, including Prosper, McKinney, Allen, and Plano.About All Dogs UnleashedFounded in 2007 by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Frisco operates 20 locations across 14 states. The company specializes in Board and Train immersion programs, in-home behavior modification, and off-leash obedience training. With more than 12,000 dogs trained system-wide, All Dogs Unleashed provides lifetime follow-up support with every program. The Frisco location is at 6136 Frisco Square Blvd, Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034. For more information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/dog-training-frisco-tx/ or call (972) 573-1715.###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 6136 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034Phone: (972) 573-1715Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/dog-training-frisco-tx/

