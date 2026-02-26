The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Web3 Wallet Market to Hit $23.82B by 2030, Expanding at 27.8% CAGR (2026–2030)

Expected to grow to $23.82 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The web3 wallet market is rapidly evolving, fueled by increasing interest in blockchain technologies and digital assets. As more individuals and businesses engage with cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance, the demand for secure and user-friendly wallet solutions continues to rise. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional insights, and key trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Current and Future Market Size of the Web3 Wallet Market

The web3 wallet market has seen impressive expansion in recent years and is projected to maintain this momentum. Market value is expected to increase from $7 billion in 2025 to $8.93 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6%. This surge in the past period can be linked to growing cryptocurrency ownership, wider adoption of digital payments, notable security breaches at early centralized exchanges, the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, and expanding communities of blockchain users. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $23.82 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.8%. This anticipated growth is driven by the normalization of blockchain use in enterprises, the increase in cross-chain asset transfers, the expanding ecosystem of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), clearer regulations surrounding digital assets, and rising demand for secure identity management tools. Key trends during this time will include a growing preference for self-custody of digital assets, enhanced multi-chain wallet compatibility, wider adoption of multi-signature security measures, the integration of decentralized app (dapp) and token management features, and improved private key recovery solutions focused on user experience.

Understanding the Role and Function of a Web3 Wallet

A web3 wallet is essentially a software tool or application that allows users to safely store, manage, and transact various blockchain-based assets such as cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralized identifiers. Beyond asset management, these wallets provide direct access to decentralized applications and the broader web3 ecosystem. Their primary purpose is to give users control over their digital assets and identities through cryptographic private keys, removing the need to rely on centralized intermediaries. This autonomy supports decentralized finance, digital ownership, and blockchain-enabled interactions in everyday use.

Rising Cryptocurrency Usage as a Major Growth Driver

The expanding adoption of cryptocurrencies is a fundamental factor propelling the web3 wallet market forward. Cryptocurrencies operate on decentralized blockchain networks, enabling peer-to-peer transactions without middlemen, secured by cryptographic technology. Growth in cryptocurrency use stems from technological advancements and, for some, increasing distrust in traditional financial systems, prompting many to seek decentralized and self-managed alternatives for storing and transferring money. Web3 wallets play a crucial role in this ecosystem by providing secure storage, smooth asset management, and seamless transaction capabilities, which facilitate easier participation in blockchain activities. For example, in March 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority reported that approximately 12% of UK adults (around 7 million people) owned crypto assets as of August 2024, up from about 10% (5 million adults) in 2022, highlighting a steady rise in crypto adoption that supports web3 wallet demand.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the web3 wallet market, establishing itself as the leading region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on emerging opportunities and challenges.

