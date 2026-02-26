All Dogs Unleashed Dallas Helps Dog Owners Prevent Destructive Behaviors Before Office Return

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Downtown trainers report rising demand for in-home behavior modification as Dallas dog owners navigate full-time office mandates for the first time since 2020

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dog separation anxiety rates have climbed more than 700 percent since 2020, according to veterinary research published in dvm360, and the behavior is now surfacing in Dallas households where owners are returning to offices under newly enforced attendance mandates. A February 2026 JobLeads analysis found that 85 percent of Dallas job postings require full in-office attendance, placing the city among the national leaders in return-to-office adoption. All Dogs Unleashed trainers operating from the company's downtown Dallas office at 211 N Ervay Street are responding to this shift with in-home training protocols designed specifically for dogs that developed dependency behaviors during the pandemic years. The approach brings trainers into the apartments and condos where anxiety-driven behaviors actually occur, destructive chewing near doors and windows, excessive barking triggered by departure cues, and indoor elimination that begins within minutes of an owner leaving.The scope of the problem extends beyond pandemic-adopted dogs. Research from the National Institutes of Health found that roughly 20 percent of dogs experienced separation anxiety before the pandemic, and veterinarians estimate that figure has risen substantially as routines shifted and then shifted again. A Certapet study of more than 2,600 pet owners found that 76 percent of dogs now display separation-related behaviors, with excessive barking and howling reported by over 50 percent of owners surveyed. Among dogs acquired during the pandemic specifically, 42 percent experienced increased anxiety when left at home, compared to 16 percent of dogs acquired before 2020.Dallas presents a concentrated version of this national trend. The city attracted 100 corporate headquarters relocations between 2018 and 2024, ranking first nationally according to CBRE data. Major employers headquartered in or near Dallas, including Southwest Airlines, AT&T, and multiple financial services firms, implemented four- and five-day office requirements throughout 2025, funneling thousands of workers back into downtown offices and leaving their dogs home alone on a schedule many had never experienced."The dogs we work with downtown are not stubborn or poorly trained. They are stressed because their entire routine disappeared in a two-week notice period," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of All Dogs Unleashed in Dallas, TX . "We start by identifying the specific departure cues that trigger the anxiety response, picking up keys, putting on shoes, grabbing a laptop bag, and then systematically desensitizing the dog to each one before we ever practice an actual departure."The in-home methodology addresses a limitation of facility-based training for separation cases. Because anxiety triggers are environment-specific, a particular doorbell, the sound of an elevator arriving, the routine of a morning commute, or training that occurs in a neutral setting may not transfer to the home where the behaviors manifest. All Dogs Unleashed trainers assess each dog's triggers in its living space, then build graduated departure exercises that increase alone-time tolerance from seconds to hours over a structured timeline.For cases requiring intensive intervention, the company's two-week board and train program at the Carrollton headquarters facility addresses separation anxiety alongside 12 to 15 additional behaviors, including crate training and boundary setting. In-home follow-up sessions then reinforce learned skills in the owner's actual environment. All programs include lifetime follow-up support at no additional charge, allowing owners to return for refresher sessions as new workplace schedules create additional behavioral challenges.About All Dogs Unleashed All Dogs Unleashed Dallas provides dog training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services through 20 locations across 14 states. Founded in 2007 in Carrollton, Texas, by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company has trained more than 12,000 dogs through its two-week board and train program and in-home training services. The downtown Dallas office at 211 N Ervay Street serves urban dog owners with in-home behavior modification throughout the city. For more information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 211 N Ervay St STE 300-B, Dallas, TX 75201Phone: (214) 807-1462Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/

