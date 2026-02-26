Global South World partners with news content creators from Asia, Africa and Latin America to launch Global South Voices

Global South Voices' international network

A network of credible, verified news creators who can offer perspectives from three continents directly on the platforms that audiences use.

In the new world, media need to be able to reach out to underserved audiences who may never visit a news website.” — Duncan Hooper

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global South World is partnering with content creators from Asia, Africa and Latin America to launch Global South Voices.The new project will bring together some of the most powerful and inspiring personalities addressing current affairs issues.The proportion of the public relying on social media as their main source of news is considerably higher throughout the Global South than in Europe and the US. However, few media organisations offer serious social-first content offerings in many countries, exacerbating the existing information inequality.As part of its mission to improve awareness of important topics from rapidly-growing nations, Global South World is bringing together vetted and credible influencers with a demonstrated ability to engage audiences through short-form vertical video. The network is based on the influential powerlists produced by Global South World which recognise social creators for their contributions to the news ecosystem."In the new world, media need to be able to reach out to underserved audiences who may never visit a news website," said Duncan Hooper, consulting editor for Global South World. "This programme brings together the very best people at communicating across social media and the international reach of Global South World."The partnership will serve both to better explain to global audiences events which are going on in key countries but also to highlight stories which have not yet travelled beyond the borders of their own nations.Founding members of Global South Voices have more than 3 million followers between them. The network will create and share original content as well as acting as a distribution pool to deliver news across borders and break it out of social bubbles.Each creator will maintain their own voice and authentic style, which will be amplified internationally by the network.Confirmed Global South Voices launch lineup:Angel de la Pena (Venzuela)Ariana Flores (Costa Rica)Bassant Hesham (Egypt)Carolay Morales (Colombia)Ebenezer Kwame Wormadey (Ghana)Eugenio Albrecht (Argentina)Hikma Temam (Ethiopia)Kadria Kassem (Egypt)Richard Heydarian (Philippines)About Global South WorldGlobal South World was established in 2023 to fill a gap created by the rise of populous, powerful nations outside of the traditional power structures which dominated geopolitics during the previous century.In effect, international media organisations, focused on the disruption to their business operations caused by changing consumer habits, have not kept pace with changes in the wider world.Global South World is backed by the Impactum Group. It has no ties to governments and operates with editorial independence. You can find its mission statement here

Impactum Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.