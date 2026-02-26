Cooling Towels Market Projected to Reach USD 930.1 Million by 2035 as Demand for Personal Cooling Solutions Rises

Cooling Towels Market

The global cooling towels industry is projected to reach US$ 930.1 Mn by the end of 2035” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cooling Towels Market is witnessing steady expansion, supported by rising demand for portable and non-electric cooling solutions across sports, industrial, and personal care applications. In 2024, the market size is estimated to be around US$ 520.3 million and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period. By 2035, the market is expected to reach nearly US$ 930.1 million, driven by increasing heat stress awareness, expanding outdoor workforces, growth in fitness and recreational activities, and continuous innovation in high-performance cooling fabrics.The Cooling Towels Market is gaining notable momentum as consumers increasingly seek convenient, cost-effective, and chemical-free cooling solutions to combat heat stress. Cooling towels are specially designed textile products that provide an instant cooling effect when activated with water, making them highly popular among athletes, outdoor workers, fitness enthusiasts, travelers, and individuals exposed to high-temperature environments.Get Your Sample Report – Explore Exclusive Insights Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86901 Key Players:• AlphaCool Products• Arctic Cool• Brrr• Chill Pal, LLC• Cold Factor• Fortune Media IP Limited• Frogg Toggs, LLC• INUTEQ• Mission Product Holdings, Inc.• Sukeen• TECHSOLUTE INDIA LLP• Tenacious Holdings, Inc.• Under Armour• Other Key PlayersAccess the Sample Report – Discover Key Market Highlights:According to industry analysis, the Cooling Towels Market is expected to witness steady growth through the forecast period, supported by expanding outdoor activities, rising participation in fitness and endurance sports, and increasing emphasis on worker safety in high-heat workplaces.Market Size and Growth OutlookThe Cooling Towels Market is experiencing consistent expansion due to its broad applicability and growing consumer awareness. Demand is particularly strong in regions experiencing extreme summer temperatures and high humidity levels. Manufacturers are responding by introducing advanced fabric technologies that enhance evaporative cooling performance, durability, and comfort.The market outlook remains positive as cooling towels offer an affordable alternative to electronic cooling devices, requiring no power source while delivering instant relief. Their reusability and eco-friendly nature further align with rising sustainability preferences among consumers.Key Market DriversRising Heat Stress and Climate AwarenessIncreasing global temperatures and frequent heatwaves have heightened concerns about heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke. Cooling towels provide a simple and effective preventive solution, especially for vulnerable populations and outdoor professionals.Growth in Sports and Fitness ActivitiesThe surge in gym memberships, marathons, cycling events, yoga, and outdoor training programs has significantly boosted demand for cooling accessories. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts rely on cooling towels for temperature regulation during and after intense workouts.Expanding Industrial and Occupational UseIndustries such as construction, manufacturing, mining, and agriculture are increasingly adopting cooling towels to improve worker comfort and productivity. Employers are also focusing on reducing heat-related workplace incidents, further supporting market growth.Portability and Ease of UseCooling towels are lightweight, compact, and easy to activate, making them ideal for travel, camping, hiking, and emergency preparedness kits. Their convenience continues to drive impulse purchases and repeat usage.Market ChallengesDespite strong demand, the Cooling Towels Market faces certain challenges. Product commoditization and the availability of low-cost alternatives can impact brand differentiation and pricing strategies. Additionally, performance inconsistency among low-quality products may affect consumer trust and satisfaction.Seasonal demand fluctuations also pose challenges, with sales typically peaking during warmer months. However, manufacturers are addressing this by expanding applications in indoor fitness, healthcare, and occupational safety segments.Buy this premium research report for valuable insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86901<ype=S Market SegmentationBy Material• Synthetic• Natural• Blends/CompositeBy Cooling Technology• Evaporative Cooling• Chemical/Polymer Gel Cooling• Ice/Refrigerated Towels• Others (Phase Change Material (PCM), etc.)By End-use• Individual• Commercial• Hotels & Restaurants• Hospitals• Gym & Witness Centers• Sports & Outdoor Activities• Industrial & Occupational Use• Others (Spa & Resorts, etc.)Regional AnalysisNorth America represents a significant share of the Cooling Towels Market, driven by strong sports culture, outdoor recreation trends, and heightened awareness of heat-related health risks. Europe follows closely, supported by fitness trends and occupational safety regulations.Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rising temperatures, growing urban populations, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding sports participation. Regions such as the Middle East and Africa also present growth opportunities due to extreme climatic conditions.Emerging Trends in the Cooling Towels MarketIntegration of antimicrobial and odor-resistant fabric technologiesUse of sustainable and recyclable materialsCustomizable and branded cooling towels for promotional and corporate useExpansion into medical and therapeutic cooling applicationsEnhanced durability and longer cooling duration designsThese trends are expected to redefine product offerings and expand the market’s application scope over the coming years.Future OutlookThe future of the Cooling Towels Market appears promising, supported by rising heat awareness, expanding sports and industrial applications, and continuous product innovation. As consumers increasingly prioritize comfort, safety, and sustainability, cooling towels are expected to remain a preferred personal cooling solution across diverse end-use sectors.Manufacturers that focus on quality, performance consistency, and sustainable practices are likely to gain long-term competitive advantages in this evolvingmarket landscape.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)1. How big was the global cooling towels market in 2024?The global cooling towels market was valued at US$ 520.3 Mn in 20242. How big will the global cooling towels industry be in 2035?The global cooling towels industry is projected to reach US$ 930.1 Mn by the end of 20353. What are the factors driving the cooling towels market?Rising health and wellness awareness and increasing participation in sports and fitness activities are some of the factors driving the expansion of cooling towels market.4. What will be the CAGR of the global cooling towels industry during the forecast period?The CAGR is anticipated to be 5.5% from 2025 to 2035More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Nutricosmetics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nutricosmetics-market.html Electric Wheelchair Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-wheelchair-market.html Household Cooking Appliances Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/household-cooking-appliances-market.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.