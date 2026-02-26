Cleanwatts Digital and Shortcut in partnership to extend energy management modernization to critical sectors in Portugal

Alliance aims to reach different sectors of activity and offer integrated solution to the public sector and the national business and telecommunications fabric.

COIMBRA, PORTUGAL, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleanwatts Digital , a climate tech pioneer in the development of energy monitoring and optimization solutions, and Shortcut , creator of the Watt platform for managing energy bills and contracts, announced this week that they have entered into a strategic partnership. The collaboration between the companies promises to transform the way public administration, telecommunications, and Portuguese companies manage their energy consumption and expenses. As two companies already recognized in their respective sectors, this partnership will allow them to expand their areas of activity, enabling them to deliver value to a wide range of customers.Cleanwatts Digital, a Coimbra-based company specializing in the intelligent management of local energy assets, from batteries to the management of solar power plants and electric chargers, is joining forces with Shortcut, a software development company based in Alfena with extensive experience in solutions for e-Government, telecommunications, and human resources.Focused on monitoring and optimization, Cleanwatts Digital offers a platform that enables real-time visualization, predictive analysis, and optimization of distributed energy resources, aggregating energy loads from various assets—such as panels, electric vehicle chargers, and batteries—to support local network operators. These features will be combined with those of the WATT platform, a utility bill and contract validation platform developed by Shortcut, which has quickly become essential for municipal councils and public sector entities in Portugal. It identifies and corrects billing errors which, according to the company's data, cause an average overcharge of 5% to customers—a problem that translates into thousands of euros wasted annually in public management.The alliance between the two national technology companies combines Cleanwatts Digital's expertise in real-time monitoring and predictive management of energy assets with Shortcut's capabilities in detecting billing errors. The result is a joint solution that covers the entire energy management and monitoring cycle, from invoice validation to consumption optimization and renewable production asset management. Above all, it is a solution that reduces costs and hours spent on energy monitoring by companies and public entities across the country.“This partnership represents a fundamental milestone for the energy transition in Portugal. We combine our ability to optimize energy assets and reduce consumption with a platform that ensures organizations do not pay more than they should. It is a powerful combination that allows companies and the public sector not only to save money, but to do so in an intelligent and sustainable way,” said Basílio Simões, Executive Chairman of Cleanwatts Digital. “All companies and entities that have more than 20 measurement points necessary for their operations will benefit from this solution,” he concludes.For Valter Henriques, CEO of Shortcut, the alliance comes at a crucial moment: "Over the years, we have consolidated a strong presence with city councils and the public sector, helping them to eliminate the millions of euros lost in billing errors. Now, with this partnership, we can offer much more: a complete, real-time view of energy consumption, allowing us not only to correct errors but also to proactively optimize the entire energy management of organizations."This alliance comes at a time when organizations are under increasing pressure to cut operating costs and meet decarbonization targets, positioning itself as an integrated response to the energy challenges facing businesses and public administration. By combining cutting-edge technologies, the goal is to make the Portuguese economy more competitive through significant savings and more efficient and sustainable energy management.

