Immunological profile identified that predicts risk of infection in multiple myeloma

Research group from the Cima Multiple Myeloma Group that participated in the study

The results of this study by Cima Universidad de Navarra will enable more personalised medicine that identifies the most vulnerable patients at an early stage

PAMPLONA, SPAIN, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that occurs in the bone marrow. It is caused by the proliferation of plasma cells, a type of immune cell responsible for producing antibodies. One of the main complications of this disease and a frequent cause of hospitalisation is infection. However, current knowledge about immune dysfunction and its association with infection is limited. Until now, it has not been possible to accurately identify the immune profile of patients at highest risk.

An international study led by researchers from Cima Universidad de Navarra and the Spanish Myeloma Group (GEM/PETHEMA) has analysed the immunological profile of 1,800 patients in different stages of multiple myeloma, with the aim of identifying specific alterations in the immune system associated with an increased risk of infection. The researchers developed an immunological risk score capable of stratifying patients according to their likelihood of suffering infections.

‘This study, conducted at the Cancer Centre Clínica Universidad de Navarra, has identified that patients with two or more immunological alterations in B, T and NK lymphocytes presented a significantly higher risk,’ says Dr Bruno Paiva, principal investigator of the Multiple Myeloma Group. In addition, according to the Cima scientist, ‘the markers identified were validated in three international cohorts and can be measured using techniques available in standard clinical laboratories, which facilitates their possible incorporation into healthcare practice.’ The findings have been published in the latest issue of the scientific journal Blood.

These results open the door to a new, more personalised medicine, enabling early identification of the most vulnerable patients and strengthening infection prevention strategies for them with the aim of improving their safety and quality of life.

The study was conducted within the framework of the CIBER Cancer Network (CIBERONC) and was funded by the European Research Council and the Carlos III Health Institute, with the support of private institutions such as the Spanish Association Against Cancer, the CRIS Cancer Foundation, the International Myeloma Society and the Riney Family Foundation.

