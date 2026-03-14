La Luna Brillante, a traditional Japanese house in Gifu, offers personal experiences that hotels can’t provide

La Luna Brillante, a traditional Japanese homestay in Kani City, Gifu Prefecture, values ​​the "connections with people" hotels cannot provide. Guests can experience the everyday life of a Japanese family. Serving as a “home away from home” after sightsee La Luna Brillante logo A Japanese entrance welcomes guests home. Its dignified presence is enveloped in the warmth of wood. The moment guests take off their shoes and step up the stairs, their trip becomes a day in the life. A quiet time spent around a round table, chatting and enjoying Japanese home cooking. At the end of the time, guests can rest in their futon and gently unwind from their journey.

Experiential homestay experiences in English and Spanish where travelers can spend time with a Japanese family after touring the big city

KANI CITY, GIFU PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Luna Brillante, which operates a traditional Japanese house of the same name in Kani city, Gifu Prefecture, has announced homestay experiences that value spending time in a Japanese home.

Located in a quiet area where the traditional culture of the Nakasendo remains strong, these experiences support English and Spanish, while offering flexible hospitality that caters to guests’ requests and earning the highest rating of five-stars on Airbnb. They provide human experiences exclusive to rural areas, delivering a “home away from home” that travelers crave after touring some of the most popular destinations in the world.

Establishment: Driven by a desire to share “daily life in Japan,” transcending tourist spots

Many travelers to Japan come with a desire to see how Japanese people really live, rather than simply visiting the famous landmarks. However, there are few opportunities to do so because of cultural and language barriers.

Located just one hour from Nagoya while remaining rich with abundant nature, La Luna Brillante welcomes guests not as “customers,” but as “members of the family.”

Three Values:

1. To deliver “experiences that transcend accomodation” that guests desire

There is no set schedule at La Luna Brillante. Guests can go shopping at local supermarkets with their hosts and cook dinner while learning about Japanese ingredients, or eat a home-cooked meal at the dinner table. La Luna Brillante offers flexible suggestions to accommodate each guest’s travel style and mood.

2. A time for conversations in three languages, crossing borders

Representative Umeki (known affectionately to guests as “Mikan”) conducts natural conversations in English and Spanish, leading to deeper cultural understanding. Guests have highly praised these chats as an opportunity to learn about not only Japanese culture, but also share information about each other’s countries and lifestyles, gaining a deep understanding of Japan in a short time.

3. "Heartfelt rest" that supports travelers along the Nakasendo

The traditional culture of a post town remains in this area, which is also an important base for travelers walking or cycling along the Nakasendo. After a long journey, guests can sooth their exhausted bodies in a Japanese bath and warm futon, then relax in a quiet Japanese-style room. Limited to one group (up to three people) per day, guests can experience thorough hospitality from a comfortable distance and value their alone time.

Comments from guests: A “human experience” hotels can’t provide

Actual guests from around the world have shared how this experience touched them

“Mikan welcomed us with so much warmth and kindness, and treated us like family. We talked about various topics in three different languages, and I feel like I learned a lot about Japan in a short time. I couldn’t do something like that at a hotel or regular Airbnb! If you’re looking for a genuine human experience, I don’t think it gets any better than this.”

(Israeli guest, stayed in October 2025)

“I stayed at Mikan’s place for one night while cycling along the Nakasendo. I was able to relax and recharge my energy. Nothing helps rejuvenate you like a Japanese bath and a warm futon. I was so excited to experience authentic Japanese daily life! Of course, when you want to do your own thing, they respect that too.”

(American guest, stayed in March 2025)

Space: Time alone or the warmth of family.

The interior of the building is clean and comfortable, and retains the charm of an old Japanese house.

At La Luna Brillante, they do not stick close to their guests at all times, but rather keep a reasonable distance in order to respect when guests want to spend some time alone. The foundation of this experience is a “sense of security” where guests can relax as if they were at home, away from the hustle and bustle of tourist attractions.

Vision: Meeting people is the greatest tourist attraction

Travel is about more than just visiting famous sites.

La Luna Brillante strives to be a place that spreads encounters with people that can only be found in rural Japan to the rest of the world. It will continue to welcome guests from overseas to an inn that embodies the warmth of Japan, with the goal of hearing them say that the night spent with their hosts was the highlight of their trip.

About the inn:

Name: La Luna Brillante

Location: Kani, Gifu Prefecture

Airbnb URL: https://www.airbnb.jp/rooms/1237923027856564959

Management details:

Company name: La Luna Brillante

Location: Kani, Gifu Prefecture

Representative: Naoko Umeki

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