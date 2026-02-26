Non Shrink Grouts Market Forecast 2026–2036: Market to Reach USD 3 Billion by 2036 at 4.8% CAGR

Non-Shrink Grouts Market Set for Steady Growth Amid Rising Infrastructure Development and Precision Construction Demand

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global non-shrink grouts market is poised for significant growth, with a valuation of US$ 1.90 billion in 2026. Expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, the market is projected to reach approximately US$ 3 billion by 2036. This steady expansion is primarily driven by the critical demand for dimensional stability in high-precision construction and the maintenance of large-scale industrial infrastructure.Request for Sample Report | Customize Report | Purchase Full Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=14247 Market snapshot: global Non Shrink Grouts Market demand 2026 - 2036What is the non-shrink grouts market size in 2026? The market is estimated at US$ 1.90 billion.What is the projected size in 2036? It is expected to reach nearly US$ 3 billion.What is the expected CAGR? The market will grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2036.Which are the leading product segments? Two-component formulations lead with a 48.0% share, while cementitious and epoxy variants remain dominant.What is the leading material type and share? Epoxy-based grouts are major contributors, with two-component resin systems holding a 48.0% market share.What is the leading end use and share? The commercial segment is a primary driver, accounting for 35.0% of the market share.Key growth regions: Asia Pacific (specifically China and India), North America (USA), and Europe (Germany and UK).Top companies: Sika AG, BASF SE (Master Builders Solutions), Mapei S.p.A., Fosroc International Ltd., GCP Applied Technologies, and Saint-Gobain Weber.Market Momentum (YoY Path)The market trajectory shows consistent absolute dollar growth over the next decade. Starting at US$ 1.90 billion in 2026, the market value rises steadily as infrastructure investments increase. Key milestones include reaching US$ 1.9 billion in 2028, US$ 2.2 billion in 2030, and US$ 2.4 billion in 2031. Continued adoption in industrial sectors pushes the value to US$ 2.8 billion in 2033, finally culminating in a projected market size of US$ 3 billion in 2036.Why the Market is GrowingGrowth in the non-shrink grouts market is fueled by rapid urbanization and the global push for infrastructure modernization. The need for materials that maintain volume stability after hardening is essential for precision applications, such as anchoring heavy machinery and bridge bearings. Additionally, an increasing focus on lifecycle cost awareness and the adoption of low-VOC, sustainable building materials are accelerating market demand.Segment SpotlightProduct Type: Two-component epoxy and cementitious systems are the preferred choice, with two-component types holding 48.0% of the market. These materials are valued for their high compressive strength and ability to withstand dynamic loads in heavy-duty industrial environments.Material Type: Epoxy-based solutions are gaining traction, currently representing a significant portion of the high-performance market. Their chemical resistance and superior bonding properties make them ideal for specialized applications where traditional cementitious mixes might fail.End Use: Commercial applications dominate with a 35.0% share. This is driven by the construction of high-rise buildings, healthcare facilities, and retail centers that require durable, aesthetic, and reliable grouting for flooring and structural components.Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, ChallengesDrivers: The primary driver is the global surge in infrastructure spending, particularly for bridges, tunnels, and highways. The requirement for precision machinery installation in manufacturing hubs also sustains high demand for non-shrink formulations.Opportunities: There is a significant opportunity for growth in the renewable energy sector, specifically for offshore wind foundations that require ultra-high-strength grouts. Additionally, the shift toward performance-based specifications over prescriptive mixes allows for high-margin, specialized product sales.Trends: A major trend is the development of ultra-fine cements and rapid-setting additives. These innovations allow for micro-fracture sealing and faster project completion times, which are increasingly demanded in busy urban construction zones.Challenges: Volatility in raw material supply chains, particularly for epoxy resins and specialized fillers, can impact production costs. Furthermore, a global skill gap in correct grout placement practices remains a hurdle for ensuring long-term structural performance.Country Growth Outlook (CAGR)The global growth outlook for the non-shrink grouts market is characterized by strong momentum in Asia, with China leading the expansion at a 9.9% CAGR, followed closely by India at 9.1%. European markets also show robust performance, as Germany is projected to grow at 8.4%, France at 7.5%, and the United Kingdom at 6.9%. Additionally, the USA is expected to maintain a steady growth rate of 6.2%, while Brazil rounds out the forecast with a 5.8% CAGR through 2036.Competitive LandscapeThe non-shrink grouts market is moderately concentrated among key global players. Leading companies such as Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei S.p.A., Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber, and LATICRETE International Inc. are focusing on R&D to develop eco-friendly and rapid-setting formulations. Strategic partnerships with engineering firms and large-scale contractors are common to secure long-term supply agreements for mega-infrastructure projects.To View Related Report:Cyclopentane Market https://www.factmr.com/report/371/cyclopentane-market Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market https://www.factmr.com/report/398/microfiber-synthetic-leather-market Landfill Gas Market https://www.factmr.com/report/429/landfill-gas-market Automotive Lubricant Market https://www.factmr.com/report/434/automotive-lubricant-market About Fact.MRFact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.