Urban Prophet Antoine Jasmine of AMJ Worldwide Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LAPLACE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s rapidly changing world, where certainty is rare and true connection seems elusive, more individuals than ever are searching for clarity, comfort, and direction. As big tech encroaches on privacy, social discord grows, and traditional support systems shift, it’s easy to feel adrift. Enter Antoine Jasmine, founder of AMJ Worldwide and a trusted advisor known as the “Urban Prophet,” who is redefining what spiritual leadership means for today’s stress-out world.

Raised in a deeply spiritual, principle-driven family in the Deep South, Antoine credits his mother’s steadfast faith and sacrifice for setting him on a unique path. The youngest of three boys, Antoine was his mother’s “guinea pig.” He was enrolled in private Catholic and Christian schools as she sought to give her sons every opportunity rooted in the values she embraced. Growing up, Antoine learned early the value of caring for others, perseverance, and the importance of spiritual grounding in everyday life.

“My mother made sacrifices so I could be in the best environment for growth, even when we didn’t have much,” Antoine reflects. “That foundation taught me that true wealth is found in how you treat people and the principles you live by.”

A Gift for Guidance

While his friends were focused on playground games, young Antoine was sought out for counsel, even by adults. “People would tell me, ‘I feel like I’m talking to an old man,’ even when I was a teenager,” he laughs. Antoine’s natural gift for listening, comforting, and providing insight became clear at a young age and his role as a problem-solver grew organically. Whether orchestrating a flawless school Christmas play or helping peers and elders navigate challenges, Antoine’s consultative approach was always present.

Academic Excellence Meets Spiritual Depth

Antoine formalized his gifts with advanced degrees, earning a PhD in Christian Counseling and a Doctorate in Divinity in 2015 from Sunbelt School of Theology. But his reach extends well beyond church walls. “My clients come from all walks of life, including political leaders, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and everyday hardworking people,” Antoine shares. “No matter the background, people need guidance that connects the spiritual, emotional, and the practical.”

Fashioning Confidence, Fusing Cultures

Inspired by his global travels and upbringing, Antoine has also launched an international clothing line that blends African, European, and Indian influences. “I started designing clothes because, as a kid who received hand-me-downs in a place deeply affected by color-ism and racism, I know how powerful presentation is for self-esteem,” he shares. His garments are helping clients of all ages feel like royalty, bringing a worldly touch to communities who may never travel abroad.

Modern-Day Elijah for All Generations

A self-described “approachable prophet,” Antoine draws inspiration from the biblical figure Elijah who provided straight talk and guidance, not just to religious followers, but to kings and communities in need of clarity. “I take the spook out of spirituality,” Antoine asserts. “My responsibility is to awaken the spiritual side in everyone, to remind us all that no matter how lost you feel, you’re not alone.”

Antoine’s philosophy and easy approach is anchored in the belief that everyone has access to a direct relationship with the divine, and that guidance comes in countless forms, such as a still, small voice, a sudden insight, or even a billboard on the side of the road. Through years of counseling and teaching, he helps others discern which messages truly matter and how to find peace amid today’s chaos.

Author, Musician, Healer

With over fifteen published books, including “How to Dominate the Prophetic Realm” and “Angels Are My Super Friends,” Antoine offers practical and accessible resources for spiritual growth, self-discovery, and healing. His “Angels Are My Super Friends” series (with editions for adults and children) encourages readers to recognize the unseen support surrounding them, while his meditation music downloads (performed on real instruments) offer soulful spaces for reflection.

Antoine’s healing gifts are not just theoretical. From helping people recover from illness to offering solace in times of grief, Antoine consistently demonstrates what it means to serve with compassion and insight. His own journey of resilience, having lost both parents to COVID-19 in 2020, inspiring others to persevere and continue growing.

A Fresh Voice for a New Generation

Antoine Jasmine’s approachable wisdom, global perspective, and deep integrity have helped countless individuals navigate uncertain times. As he puts it: “We need organic, human connection now more than ever. My vision is to reach those who need a new kind of guide who is rooted not only in faith, but who is also fluent in the language of today’s world.”

For those feeling lost, Antoine offers a hand to hold, practical tools for change, and a message of hope: You are seen, you are heard, and your next step is within reach.

Close Up Radio recently featured Antoine Jasmine, founder of AMJ Worldwide, in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday February 24th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-urban-prophet-antoine-jasmine/id1785721253?i=1000751632536

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-urban-prophet-324842237/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7JtROXRMpKF4EjZ1DNdp8h

For more information about Bishop Antoine Jasmine, please visit https://www.amjworldwide.com/

