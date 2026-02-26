Creative BioMart Introduces New Product Line to Advance Fc Receptor Research

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative BioMart, a global leader in biopharmaceutical research reagents and customized services, officially launched a dedicated research section for Fc receptors (FcRs). Leveraging its full range of recombinant protein products, customized technical services, and a one-stop research resource library, Creative BioMart provides global researchers with a complete Fc receptor research solution, supporting breakthroughs in areas such as immune mechanism analysis, antibody drug development, and research in autoimmune diseases and allergic diseases.As key molecules on the surface of immune cells, Fc receptors are the core hub of antibody-mediated effector functions. They play an irreplaceable role in physiological processes such as antibody-dependent cytotoxicity (ADCC), phagocytosis, and immune complex clearance. They are also important therapeutic targets for diseases such as myasthenia gravis, asthma, and autoimmune diseases, and are key research subjects in antibody drug development. In recent years, with the successful clinical application of innovative therapies such as FcRn antagonists and FcγR targeted drugs, the research value and translational potential of Fc receptors have continued to stand out, making them a research hotspot in the fields of immunobiology and biopharmaceuticals.To meet the diverse needs of global researchers in Fc receptor research, Creative BioMart has integrated its core R&D and manufacturing capabilities to launch a high-quality recombinant protein product matrix covering all types of Fc receptors, including multiple families such as FCAMR, CD89, FCGR2B , FCER1A, and FCER1G, and species including humans, mice, rats, cynomolgus monkeys, feline, and bovine, fully adapting to the needs of basic research and preclinical animal experiments. Products are prepared using various expression systems such as HEK293, E. coli, and human cells, and are tagged with multiple tags such as His, GST, Avi, and Fc. Some products undergo special modifications such as biotinylation and Alexa Fluor 488 conjugation, and many are active proteins that can be directly used for in vitro binding and functional validation experiments, significantly shortening the experimental preparation cycle for researchers.Building on product quality and diversity, Creative BioMart also focuses on providing customized solutions for researchers. To cater to the individual needs of researchers, the company offers customized protein expression , modification, and labeling services for Fc receptor proteins. Leveraging its professional technical team, it also provides clients with complementary services such as experimental design and technical consultation, addressing pain points in Fc receptor research such as the difficulty of protein expression and the complexity of activity verification.In addition to high-quality products and customized services, Creative BioMart has created a one-stop Fc receptor research resource library. This library integrates comprehensive information on Fc receptor-related signaling pathways, protein functions, interacting molecules, the latest research literature, and core research directions, providing researchers with a comprehensive reference from basic theory to experimental design.“The Fc receptor is a key node connecting basic immunology research and clinical drug development, and its in-depth research is of great significance to the development of immunobiology and innovative drug development,” said Linna, the chief marketing staff at Creative BioMart. “The launch of this Fc receptor research section is an important strategic move for the company in the field of immunobiology. Leveraging our years of experience in recombinant protein R&D and production, as well as our customized service capabilities, we hope to build an efficient research platform for researchers worldwide.”To know more detailed information about the products related to Fc receptors, please visit https://www.creativebiomart.net/research-area-fc-receptors-652.htm

