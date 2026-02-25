South Sudan: January to December 2025 Facts and Figures

With protection at the core of its response, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) significantly scaled up its emergency interventions, prioritizing life-saving surgical care for weapon-wounded patients while working to preserve human dignity, restore family links, and protect civilians affected by conflict and violence.

The ICRC continued to help people affected by conflict and violence by reuniting separated families or restoring broken family links, searching for missing persons, and improving the treatment and living conditions of detainees. Throughout 2025, the ICRC provided a wide range of services, including health care, emergency relief, physical rehabilitation for persons with disabilities, and the restoration of vital infrastructure, such as water supply systems.

Conflict-affected communities and individuals were informed about available services and criteria, had access to critical, actionable information, and available mechanisms to provide feedback. Meanwhile, the ICRC continued dialogue with the parties to the conflict to remind them of their obligations under international humanitarian law (IHL), and to promote respect for principles of humanity among all actors involved in armed violence.

In response to a significant influx of people fleeing the conflict in Sudan, the ICRC scaled up its humanitarian response, providing life-saving assistance to thousands of Sudanese refugees and South Sudanese returnees. Most of the ICRC operations in South Sudan are conducted in close partnership with the South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC), strengthening local capacity and ensuring sustained humanitarian impact.