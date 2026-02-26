Sydnie Kelman Distributes 350+ Anxiety Relief Packs to Support Students Navigating Mental Health Challenges

Sydnie Kelman Delivering Wipe Out Anxiety Packs to Local Schools Wipe Out Anxiety Packs A Handwritten Note From a Wipe Out Anxiety Pack

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many teens and young adults, anxiety isn’t something others can see, but something they carry quietly through their daily lives. For Sydnie Kelman, navigating anxiety firsthand inspired the creation of Wipe Out Anxiety, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to helping students manage overwhelming moments with confidence, care, and practical support.

Kelman founded Wipe Out Anxiety after years of quietly managing anxiety triggered by a traumatic family accident. What began as an internal struggle eventually became a source of insight, leading her to identify practical tools that helped her regain calm during panic-inducing moments.

These tools now live inside official Wipe Out Anxiety Packs. Kelman describes the packs as portable kits filled with a carefully selected collection of coping items designed to provide immediate relief during moments of stress or panic. Through community donations and outreach, Kelman has assembled and distributed more than 350 packs to middle schools, high schools, college counseling offices, and individuals in need across the country.

“I know what it feels like to carry anxiety into every part of your day, and how isolating it can feel, ” Kelman said. “There were times when even things that seemed simple for others felt overwhelming for me. These packs are meant to remind people that they’re not alone and that there are tools that can help them regain a sense of calm and strength when they need it most.”

Each pack includes items chosen for grounding, sensory support, and emotional regulation, all of which are tools Kelman personally relied on during anxiety-inducing situations. By transforming her lived experience into tangible resources, Wipe Out Anxiety aims to make difficult moments more manageable while also destigmatizing conversations around mental health.

Kelman began developing the project by launching Wipe Out Anxiety with an Instagram page before expanding to its current website. She worked closely with her school counselors to ensure the packs would be helpful to other students, then researched and sourced affordable, yet effective tools; including stress-relief items, grounding aids, and sensory-based supports that could be assembled into on-the-go kits. The impact has already been felt directly within school communities. Jennifer Francillon shared, “As a school counselor, it means so much to have Wipe Out Anxiety Packs available for students who are struggling with anxiety. These packs are making a lasting difference by helping students learn how to cope with and manage their anxiety while providing practical tools students can easily carry with them, and the impact is immediate.” Another high school counselor, Michele Levy, emphasized the deeper meaning behind the kits, stating, “These stress kits are more than just items. They’re a message from a peer saying, ‘I see you, I care about you, and you matter.’ Not every tool works for every student, and that is okay. By thoughtfully dividing and sharing the resources, we were able to support even more students in the ways they need most.”

Through community support, Kelman has already raised over $900 to continue assembling and distributing the packs, allowing Wipe Out Anxiety to reach students who may not otherwise have access to mental health resources. Beyond distribution, Wipe Out Anxiety has also helped raise awareness, encouraging students to recognize that anxiety is common and that support is always available.

What sets Wipe Out Anxiety apart is Kelman’s personal connection to the cause. As the project continues to grow, Kelman plans to expand Wipe Out Anxiety wherever she attends college and beyond through campus organizations, events, and wider distribution. Her goal remains simple: to help young people feel calmer, more confident, and less alone. Learn more and support Kelman at wipeoutanxiety.com, on Instagram, or by contributing to the GoFundMe.



About Sydnie Kelman

A student at North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek, Florida, Sydnie Kelman is a National Honor Society student, and a member of the English, Social Studies, Science, and Spanish Honor Societies. Kelman has served on the Student Senate for the past three years and currently holds the role of Student Senate Historian, helping to pass bills, represent student voices, and better the school community. Kelman is also Co-President of the Computer Literacy Education Outreach Club, where she volunteers at local retirement homes to help older Americans navigate technology and stay connected with their families. She remains passionate about supporting others and fostering a sense of community through her work in the Solomon Leadership Program where Kelman focuses on ethical leadership, personal growth, and making a difference.



