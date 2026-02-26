Minister Ronald Lamola addresses Strategic Reflection Workshop on South Africa’s role in the SADC, 26 Feb

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will on Thursday, 26 February 2026, address the Strategic Reflection Workshop jointly hosted by the DIRCO and the University of South Africa (UNISA) under the theme: “A renewed South African Engagement Strategy for the SADC region”.

Having marked 30 years since joining the SADC, the milestone avails an opportunity to strategically reflect and critically engage on issues affecting the region, assess and review the policy postures and positions of South Africa within the context of the regional integration agenda; and consider its implications in terms of the country’s national interest relative to SADC.

The Workshop provides a platform to critically engage on wide-ranging issues, with a view to develop a renewed South African Engagement Strategy for the SADC region, in line with the vision outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 and the priorities set out in the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-29.

