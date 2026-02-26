Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,471 in the last 365 days.

Science, Technology and Innovation demonstrates South African System of Systems for Agricultural Modernisation in Mthatha, 26 Feb

 50 Eastern Cape farms receive digital upgrade in pilot initiative to modernise agriculture

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation invites members of the media to the pilot demonstration and site visit of the South African System of Systems for Agricultural Modernisation (SASSAM), as follows:

Date:      Thursday, 26 February 2026
Time:     09.00 to 17.00
Venue:   Garden Court Mthatha, Nelson Mandela Drive, Eastern Cape

The project, funded through the DSTI's entity, the Technology Innovation Agency, is led by TerraClim in partnership with the Agricultural Research Council, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.

SASSAM is a pilot initiative that will digitise agriculture at 50 farms in the Eastern Cape to support data-driven farming.

The project will use an integrated web platform and deploy agricultural apps to enhance productivity and efficiency, with the intention of improving decision-making in farming. It will target maize, potatoes, canola and soya farmers.

For enquiries and to RSVP, contact Ms Julian Leshilo-Sebake at 060 961 2194 or Julian.Leshilo@dsti.gov.za.

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Science, Technology and Innovation demonstrates South African System of Systems for Agricultural Modernisation in Mthatha, 26 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.