Science, Technology and Innovation demonstrates South African System of Systems for Agricultural Modernisation in Mthatha, 26 Feb

50 Eastern Cape farms receive digital upgrade in pilot initiative to modernise agriculture

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation invites members of the media to the pilot demonstration and site visit of the South African System of Systems for Agricultural Modernisation (SASSAM), as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Time: 09.00 to 17.00

Venue: Garden Court Mthatha, Nelson Mandela Drive, Eastern Cape

The project, funded through the DSTI's entity, the Technology Innovation Agency, is led by TerraClim in partnership with the Agricultural Research Council, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.

SASSAM is a pilot initiative that will digitise agriculture at 50 farms in the Eastern Cape to support data-driven farming.

The project will use an integrated web platform and deploy agricultural apps to enhance productivity and efficiency, with the intention of improving decision-making in farming. It will target maize, potatoes, canola and soya farmers.

