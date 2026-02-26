Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli joins Politically Aweh online Family Meeting, 26 Feb

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will participate in an online Family Meeting hosted by Politically Aweh on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

The session forms part of an open and youth led dialogue platform that creates space for direct engagement between young South Africans and public leaders. The Deputy Minister will engage on issues affecting young people, including youth unemployment, opportunities available through government programmes, the future of South Africa’s economy, and broader political questions raised by participants.

The discussion follows heightened interest from young people on economic reform, the upcoming local government elections, and global developments such as South Africa’s role in the G20. The Deputy Minister will respond to questions submitted live during the session and engage in a candid conversation focused on accountability, participation and solutions.

Members of the public, particularly young people, are encouraged to register and participate.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Time: 18:00 to 19:00

Platform: Zoom Webinar

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/6Ps-Fo2zTC20B86nZRrSeQ#/regist…

The online Family Meeting provides an opportunity for young people to speak directly to decision makers and contribute to shaping the national conversation on youth development, employment and governance.

Media enquiries:

Ms Mandisa Mbele, Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

