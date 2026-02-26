Trade, Industry and Competition invites members of the media to apply for accreditation for Sixth South Africa Investment Conference 2026
The sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) 2026 is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on the 31 March 2026. The summit follows on the success of the last five-year investment cycle which concluded in March 2023 and raised R1.51 trillion exceeding the set target of 1.2 trillion.
Among other objectives, the 6th Investment Conference also seeks to establish a clear and intentional narrative thread that guides investor perception and decision-making on the part of government: Reform credibility leads to investor confidence, which enables deployable opportunities, fostering global partnerships and ensuring sustained follow-through.
Media accreditation details:
Members of the media who wish to cover the conference are requested to complete the form found on the media accreditation registration link provided: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=saic-2026
Media accreditation closing date is Thursday, 05 March 2026 at 16h00.
Accreditation enquiries:
Ms Mpho Phatudi
E-mail: mphop@gcis.gov.za
Cell: +27 79 605 2659
Media Enquiries:
GCIS: Mr Themba Thobela
E-mail: themba@gcis.gov.za
Cell: +27 76 095 6555
DTIC: Mr. Bongani Lukhele
E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za
Cell: +27 79 508 3457
WhatsApp: +27 74 299 8512
