Trade, Industry and Competition invites members of the media to apply for accreditation for Sixth South Africa Investment Conference 2026

The sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) 2026 is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on the 31 March 2026. The summit follows on the success of the last five-year investment cycle which concluded in March 2023 and raised R1.51 trillion exceeding the set target of 1.2 trillion.

Among other objectives, the 6th Investment Conference also seeks to establish a clear and intentional narrative thread that guides investor perception and decision-making on the part of government: Reform credibility leads to investor confidence, which enables deployable opportunities, fostering global partnerships and ensuring sustained follow-through.

