Waste Tire Recycling Equipment Market Projected to Reach $1.69 Billion by 2030 – Exclusive Analysis

The Business Research Company’s Waste Tire Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The waste tire recycling equipment sector has been gaining significant traction as environmental concerns and regulatory pressures intensify worldwide. With increasing attention on sustainable waste management and resource recovery, this market is on track for steady expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of this industry.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for Waste Tire Recycling Equipment

The waste tire recycling equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.2 billion in 2025 to $1.28 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trajectory during the historical period has been driven by stricter landfill restrictions, the rising volume of end-of-life tires, expansion in rubber reuse industries, increased demand for construction materials, and stringent government waste management policies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong expansion, reaching a valuation of $1.69 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.1%. The forecasted growth will be fueled by heightened circular economy initiatives, a surge in green infrastructure projects, stronger demand for recycled rubber products, growing private investments in recycling activities, and advancements in automated separation technology. Key trends anticipated in the coming years include improved material recovery efficiencies, high-capacity tire size reduction systems, energy-efficient recycling machinery, modular and scalable equipment designs, and enhanced steel and fiber separation techniques.

Defining Waste Tire Recycling Equipment and Its Environmental Role

Waste tire recycling equipment consists of specialized machinery designed to process discarded tires into valuable reusable materials such as crumb rubber, rubber granules, steel, and textile fibers. These machines perform mechanical and automated functions like tire size reduction, separation, and material recovery. The main objective of this equipment is to minimize environmental pollution by diverting tires from landfills and promoting the reuse of recovered materials, thereby supporting sustainable waste management practices.

The Circular Economy as a Core Growth Driver

One of the main forces propelling the waste tire recycling equipment market is the increasing emphasis on circular economy principles. This economic model focuses on keeping materials and products in use for as long as possible through strategies like reuse, repair, refurbishment, and recycling to reduce waste generation. Governments and international bodies are setting binding policies and regulatory frameworks to accelerate the shift from traditional linear economic models to regenerative systems. Circular economy practices prioritize resource efficiency, material recovery, and closed-loop systems, which align closely with the capabilities of waste tire recycling equipment. By transforming end-of-life tires into valuable raw materials, these processes lower landfill dependence, reduce environmental impact, extend material lifecycles, and support sustainable industrial activities through advanced recycling technologies.

In November 2025, the European Environment Agency highlighted circular economy initiatives aimed at preserving product value and extending product lifespans. For example, in Denmark, efforts focus on doubling the Circular Material Use Rate (CMUR) from 12.2% in 2024 to 22.4% by 2030. This illustrates how increasing regulatory and institutional support for circular economy goals is a significant factor driving market growth.

Rapid Expansion Expected in Asia-Pacific Region

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific was the largest waste tire recycling equipment market region in 2025 and is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the coming years. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective. The Asia-Pacific region’s rapid industrialization, rising urbanization, and increasing environmental regulations are expected to fuel demand for advanced recycling machinery more than anywhere else.

The Business Research Company

