Deputy President Paul Mashatile officiates launch of Strategic Hydrogen Localisation Investment Facility, 27 Feb

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 27 February 2026, officiate the launch of the Strategic Hydrogen Localisation Investment Facility, a landmark R100 million investment aimed at advancing South Africa’s hydrogen research, innovation and localisation capabilities, at the University of the Witwatersrand in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The Wits–South Africa Hydrogen Localisation Initiative (Wits-SAHLI) is a partnership between Air Liquide South Africa, the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University), and the Localisation Support Fund.

Funded by Air Liquide South Africa, the R100 million initiative seeks to strengthen South Africa’s research capacity and build local expertise to support the country’s just energy transition towards a low-carbon hydrogen economy.

The initiative represents a concrete step towards decarbonisation and sustainability, directly aligning with national and global commitments to build a low-carbon and sustainable society. It is designed to empower South African companies by creating direct opportunities to participate, innovate and grow within the hydrogen value chain through targeted development and industrial integration.

Wits-SAHLI will also pioneer research, development and the scaling of hydrogen technologies, bridging the gap between laboratory scale research and industrial scale implementation. The establishment of a modular pilot hydrogen plant on Wits University’s West Campus in particular will support applied research and teaching, enable on-campus testing of hydrogen applications, and provide a de-risked platform for industry partners to explore and scale hydrogen solutions.

Central to the initiative is fostering localisation by building competitive local industrial capacity and developing a tangible domestic supply chain for hydrogen components and services, thereby reducing reliance on imports.

Wits-SAHLI also represents a collaborative ecosystem that unites industry, academia and government in pursuit of a shared vision for South Africa’s energy transition.

The launch event will bring together Executive Leadership of Air Liquide, University leadership, industry partners, including representatives from Sasol, as well as Cabinet Ministers and key stakeholders across the energy, higher education and industrial sectors.

Deputy President Mashatile will be joined by the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 February 2026

Time: 08h00 – 12h30

Venue: Wits University, West Campus, Johannesburg

Media wishing to cover the launch event are requested to RSVP by submitting their full names, ID number and media house by 18h00 on Thursday, 26 February 2026, to Matome@presidency.gov.za or 082 318 5251.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates