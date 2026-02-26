Deputy Minister Namame Dickson concludes accountability and support outreach

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, concluded an accountability and support outreach in the Waterberg District Municipality, Limpopo. The outreach forms part of government’s targeted intervention programme informed by the State of Local Government Repaort.

The Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Limpopo MEC for CoGHSTA, Mr Basikopo Makamu; MEC for Social Development and District Development Model (DDM) Champion, Ms Florence Radzilani; Chairperson of the Waterberg Local House of Traditional and Khoi‑San Leaders, Inkosi Mahlangu VN; and the Executive Mayor of Waterberg District Municipality, Cllr Moloko Maeka.

The engagement brought together traditional leaders, mayors, speakers, chief whips, municipal managers, and senior officials from all local municipalities within the district. Discussions focused on strengthening governance and accountability, improving service delivery, and supporting municipal capacity, in line with Sections 40 and 154 of the Constitution and the District Development Model.

Key Takeaways from the Engagement:

– Municipal Functionality and Governance: The outreach identified urgent governance challenges, including weak committee functionality, gaps in oversight, and the need for consistent leadership accountability.

– Financial Management: Serious concerns were raised regarding unresolved litigation and contingent liabilities, rising irregular and fruitless expenditure, revenue‑collection shortfalls, and unlawful budgeting practices.

– Asset and Infrastructure Management: Municipalities were urged to urgently verify and update asset registers, particularly land assets, to ensure transparency, accountability, and informed planning.

– Municipal Health Functions: Emphasis was placed on the full execution of municipal health responsibilities, including water and sanitation monitoring, waste and environmental management, food safety, disease control, and pollution mitigation.

– Intergovernmental and Traditional Leadership Collaboration: The engagement reaffirmed that effective local governance requires structured cooperation between municipalities and traditional authorities, particularly in land governance and integrated development planning.

In his closing reflections, Deputy Minister Masemola underscored that leadership must be rooted in integrity, accountability, and service to communities, especially the poor and marginalised. He noted that progress does not begin with perfection, but with the willingness to confront challenges honestly, learn from experience, and act decisively. The Deputy Minister emphasised that policy effectiveness depends on disciplined implementation, transparent reporting, and measurable impact at community level.

The Waterberg Local House of Traditional and Khoi‑San Leaders welcomed the intervention and reaffirmed its support for the District Development Model, highlighting the importance of partnership, mutual respect, and coordinated planning to achieve inclusive and sustainable development.

MEC Florence Radzilani, in her capacity as DDM Champion, described the engagement as a critical step in reinforcing cooperative governance. She noted that the collective approach bringing all spheres of government and key stakeholders together as one government with one plan will strengthen coordination, accountability, and sustainable service delivery across the Waterberg District.

The Deputy Minister concluded by reaffirming government’s commitment to ongoing support, oversight, and accountability, noting that municipalities will be expected to demonstrate clear progress against agreed priorities. The focus going forward will be on lawful budgeting, sound financial management, effective service delivery, and tangible improvements in the lives of communities.

