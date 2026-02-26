Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla leads Community-Based Health Screening Campaign in Giyani, 27 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Friday, 27 February lead a Community-Based Health Screening Campaign in Giyani, in Limpopo as part of ongoing efforts to encourage individuals and communities to take charge of their health by adopting healthier lifestyles and preventative behaviours.

The rate of morbidity and mortality from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), otherwise known as the diseases of lifestyle, has been on the rise in the past years in South Africa and globally, with significant increase in deaths due to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases. Since 2016, deaths from NCDs have surpassed those from Communicable Diseases. According to Statistics South Africa, NCDs account for 57.8% of all deaths, with 60% occurring prematurely before the age of 70 years.

In response to this health challenge which has been described as a looming health crisis, the Department of Health in collaboration with various stakeholder in the sector, has launched a Community-Based Health Screening Campaign for NCDs as part of preventative healthcare to promote regular health screening and testing to ensure early detection of health issues to prevent diseases and promote well-being.

Healthy lifestyle begins with regular health screening and testing to know your health status. Thus, this campaign also highlights the significance of community health screening in promoting public health and ensuring equitable access to healthcare services.

Deputy Minister Phaahla will be accompanied by the MEC for Health in Limpopo, Ms Dieketseng Mashego, local government leaders, traditional leaders, traditional health practitioners, representatives from partner organisations including the World Health Organization, NCD Partners & Alliances.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 February 2026

Venue: Giyani Stadium, Mopani District – Limpopo

Time: 9h00

RSVP:

Mr Tlou Tlhako

Cell: 071 382 7425

E-mail: tlou.tlhako@health.gov.za

For more information and media enquiries:

Mr Foster Mohale

Departmental Spokesperson

National Health Department

Cell: 072 432 3792

Mr Neil Shikwambana

Departmental Spokesperson

Limpopo Health Department

Cell: 066 479 9887

#ServiceDeliveryZA