President Cryil Ramaphosa addresses Annual Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, 26 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 26 February 2026, deliver the keynote address at the Annual Official Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) at Parliament, Cape Town.

The address marks the official opening of the NHTKL and underscores the integral role of the institution of traditional leadership in advancing and deeping constitutional democracy.

The collaboration and partnership between government and traditional leaders is rooted in the promotion of seamless integration of the traditional and democratic governance systems.

The NHTKL comprises traditional leaders who are delegates from the Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders of South Africa and who represent the nine Provinces at national level.

The institution of Traditional and Khoi-San leadership is an important pillar of unity and cohesion in our democratic constitutional dispensation.

As custodians of culture and heritage, Traditional and Khoi-San leaders promote the interests of citizens through their active participation in efforts to address the broader socio-economic challenges, especially those in traditional communities.

Invited guests include Kings and Queens, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Members of Executive Councils (MECs) responsible for Traditional Affairs, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of Provincial Houses, CONTRALESA, royalities, representatives from business and religious sectors, NGOs, Chapter 9 Institutions, the National Khoi-San Council, and delegations from SADC countries.

The President's address will be as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates