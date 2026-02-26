Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,905 in the last 365 days.

President Cryil Ramaphosa addresses Annual Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, 26 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 26 February 2026, deliver the keynote address at the Annual Official Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) at Parliament, Cape Town.

The address marks the official opening of the NHTKL and underscores the integral role of the institution of traditional leadership in advancing and deeping constitutional democracy.

The collaboration and partnership between government and traditional leaders is rooted in the promotion of seamless integration of the traditional and democratic governance systems.

The NHTKL comprises traditional leaders who are delegates from the Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders of South Africa and who represent the nine Provinces at national level.

The institution of Traditional and Khoi-San leadership is an important pillar of unity and cohesion in our democratic constitutional dispensation.

As custodians of culture and heritage, Traditional and Khoi-San leaders promote the interests of citizens through their active participation in efforts to address the broader socio-economic challenges, especially those in traditional communities.

Invited guests include Kings and Queens, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Members of Executive Councils (MECs) responsible for Traditional Affairs, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of Provincial Houses, CONTRALESA, royalities, representatives from business and religious sectors, NGOs, Chapter 9 Institutions, the National Khoi-San Council, and delegations from SADC countries.

The President's address will be as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026
Time: 10h00
Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town

Media enquiries: 

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President 
media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cryil Ramaphosa addresses Annual Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, 26 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.