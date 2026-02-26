Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment warns public not to eat washed-up seafood

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) confirms that red tide conditions along Elands Bay in the West Coast have resulted in large marine walkouts and mortalities, including significant numbers of West Coast Rock Lobster (kreef) and other fish species, in and around Elands Bay.

The public is warned that washed-up lobster and fish are not safe for human consumption. The time of death of these cannot be confirmed. Exposure to algal toxins and bacterial contamination poses a serious health risk. Consumption may result in severe illness or death. Members of the public are urged not to collect, sell or eat any stranded marine animals.

The Department urges the South African Police Services (SAPS) and other agencies to assist in monitoring the situation to ensure that there is order within the community.

The Department has since this morning activated the West Coast Rock Lobster Walkout Contingency Plan in terms of which officials from the Department and in collaboration with various national, provincial and local authorities:

• Removing and relocating live lobsters to areas with stable oxygen levels

• Collecting and disposing of dead marine life

• Monitoring oxygen levels and algal activity

• Conducting scientific assessments of affected stocks

Enquiries:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-Mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

