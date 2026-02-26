Minister Pieter Groenewald hosts medal ceremony to honour long-serving correctional services officials and unveil new uniform insignia, 27 Feb

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, will unveil new uniform insignia and preside over a medal ceremony to honour long-serving officials of the Department of Correctional Services. The ceremony will take place at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on Friday, 27 February 2026.

The medal ceremony forms part of the Department’s renewed effort to recognise and honour officials who have demonstrated unwavering dedication, commitment and exemplary service over extended periods. This first cohort will honour officials with 40 years of service and above, with a total of 80 qualifying officials set to receive medals.

The unveiling of new uniform insignia symbolises a renewed identity and professional ethos within Correctional Services. The unveiling forms part of broader efforts to reposition the Department, reinforce institutional pride, and reflect the evolving role of correctional officials as professionals at the centre of rehabilitation, security, and social reintegration.

The recognition of long service remains a vital component in strengthening organisational culture, enhancing employee morale, and reinforcing service excellence. Following an internal analysis, the Department confirmed that 13 965 officials nationally qualify for long-service medals. The resumption of medal ceremonies marks a significant milestone, restoring an important tradition that had ceased during organisational transitions in the 1990s.

The ceremony on 27 February 2026 will honour officials from the Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West Regions, as well as the Free State and Northern Cape. Medal ceremonies for other regions have been scheduled for March 2026.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 February 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, Pretoria

