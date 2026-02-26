Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses Official Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL), 26 Feb
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will attend and address the Annual Official Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL).
The Annual Official Opening marks the commencement of the NHTKL’s 2026 programme and serves as an important platform to reaffirm collaboration between government and the institution of traditional leadership in advancing constitutional democracy, social cohesion and inclusive development.
The engagement underscores the critical role of traditional and Khoi-San leadership in preserving cultural heritage, promoting community development and strengthening partnerships across all spheres of government.
The official opening will take place as follows:
Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026
Time: 10h00
Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the official opening.
Media Enquiries:
Ms Pearl Maseko Binqose
Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: 082 772 1709
Khanya Makhanya
Communication Manager: National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders
Cell: 082 619 9280
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.