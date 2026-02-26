Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses Official Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL), 26 Feb

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will attend and address the Annual Official Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL).

The Annual Official Opening marks the commencement of the NHTKL’s 2026 programme and serves as an important platform to reaffirm collaboration between government and the institution of traditional leadership in advancing constitutional democracy, social cohesion and inclusive development.

The engagement underscores the critical role of traditional and Khoi-San leadership in preserving cultural heritage, promoting community development and strengthening partnerships across all spheres of government.

The official opening will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the official opening.

Media Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

Khanya Makhanya

Communication Manager: National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders

Cell: 082 619 9280

