Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities hosts Economic Empowerment Session for Persons with Disabilities to advance inclusive entrepreneurship, 26 to 27 Feb

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), in partnership with key economic development stakeholders, will host an Economic Empowerment Session for Persons with Disabilities aimed at advancing inclusive participation in employment, entrepreneurship and access to funding opportunities from 26 to 27 February 2026 at Ditsong Cultural Museum, Pretoria, under the theme, “Launching and Growing Your Business.”

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the session, and opportunities will be provided for engagement with entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: 26–27 February 2026

Time: 08h30-13:00

Venue: Ditsong Cultural Museum

The two-day session seeks to advance disability rights and inclusive economic participation by providing practical guidance on: Starting and formalising businesses; Accessing finance and public procurement opportunities; Tax compliance and regulatory requirements; and Labour rights, skills development, and available support systems.

Persons with disabilities remain significantly under-represented in entrepreneurship in South Africa, despite progressive legislation and policy commitments to inclusive economic participation. While frameworks such as the Employment Equity Act and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act promote inclusion, participation of persons with

disabilities in business ownership, supplier development and mainstream enterprise value chains remains disproportionately low.

Media Enquiries:

Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. Head of Communication: Mr Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672



