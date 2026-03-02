Ann and Megan Cavanaugh of Cavanaugh Fused Glass Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BATTLE GROUND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people don’t fully understand what fused glass art is. When they first see Ann and Megan’s work, they often assume it’s a painting. What they don’t realize is that every detail, every layer, every brushstroke-like movement is entirely glass.

Ann and Megan Cavanaugh, a mother-daughter team, create extraordinary, fused glass artwork for galleries while also teaching a wide range of techniques to others eager to learn. Their work is a testament to the beauty, depth, and versatility of glass. Through intricate layering and masterful craftsmanship, they transform simple sheets of glass into luminous, dimensional works of art that quite literally play with light.

Sustainability is central to their philosophy. They strive to be as waste-free as possible, thoughtfully reusing and repurposing glass whenever they can. Beyond their own creations, they’ve built something even larger — a thriving creative community. Ann founded a yearly “Art in the Garden” event, a show designed by artists, for artists. The garden itself becomes a curated gallery space, with art scattered throughout the landscape. They don’t take a percentage of what artists earn — it’s about support, visibility, and shared joy. Volunteers and community members help bring it to life, reflecting the generous spirit at the heart of everything they do.

Their studio is more than a workspace — it’s a full-service creative space. Megan explains that they not only create their own work but invite clients into the process. They offer classes and hands-on experiences, and if someone wants to learn a technique they don’t personally teach, they connect them with other instructors. They see themselves as a resource for the larger glass community — a place where creativity is nurtured and every request is genuinely heard.

Ann’s artistic roots run deep. Immersed in art and nature from an early age, she taught herself stained glass and opened a small shop. Nearly twenty years later, she discovered fused glass through a class — and was instantly captivated. Fusion allowed her to tap into her creative side in a new way. It became both an artistic outlet and a form of stress relief — almost an escape — while also introducing her to a whole new community of makers.

Megan grew up surrounded by creativity. Her first passion was photography, and for her graduation gift she received her own darkroom. She later moved to San Francisco for 25 years, immersing herself in various artistic pursuits. During visits home, she watched her mother’s fused glass evolve and was in awe. Eventually, they began incorporating Megan’s photography into Ann’s glass pieces.

When Megan moved back to Portland around COVID, Ann was feeling burned out. Megan offered to help organize the studio and repurpose broken glass scraps. That small gesture sparked a deeper collaboration. They began co-teaching, blending Megan’s artistic background with glass. Their perspectives complement one another beautifully — Ann’s impressionistic nature-inspired work balances Megan’s abstract sensibilities. They constantly bounce ideas off each other, inspiring and challenging one another.

Ann’s deep love of nature fuels her work. She believes immersion is essential — truly tasting, feeling, and seeing what you create. Fused glass allows her to capture that depth. She layers glass within trays, building dimension piece by piece. The result is an impressionistic world within glass — rich with light, movement, and atmosphere.

Many viewers admire their art but don’t initially understand it. Ann often has to explain that the entire piece is glass. Glass offers composition, color, and something uniquely magical — light. Unlike paint, glass interacts with its environment. It shifts, glows, and transforms depending on how light touches it.

The process is also permanent. Once glass is placed in the kiln and fired, it cannot be undone. The materials are expensive, and mistakes are part of mastery. Ann created trees again and again until she perfected them. Megan repeats flowers until they feel right. Growth comes through risk, patience, and observation.

One of the most important skills they teach is learning to truly see. When you look deeply at a scene you love — observing color shifts, shadow, texture — that careful attention transforms the work. Observation makes the difference.

Megan’s philosophy is simple: she wants everyone making art. When someone is willing to try something new and express themselves visually, it’s a win. Fused glass invites both playfulness and precision. The kiln becomes a tool — part science experiment, part creative partner. You use scraps, test ideas, and ask, “How can I make the kiln do what I envision?” It engages both the creative and analytical sides of the brain.

For years, fused glass was considered more craft than fine art. Many people imagine it as simply layering one piece of glass over another. But Ann and Megan’s technique is far more complex — building layer upon layer to create depth, atmosphere, and emotion. There is a whole world within each piece.

At its core, their message is simple and powerful: Art is for everyone.

It is healing.

It is grounding.

And no matter where you are in life — just keep creating.

Close Up Radio recently featured Ann and Megan Cavanaugh in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday February 24th at 1pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 3rd at 1pm EST

