12 Top Japanese Comedians to Perform in English at Chicago’s Iconic “The Second City”

Following the global success of anime, manga, and gaming, the next big cultural export from Japan may be “OWARAI”—Japanese comedy.

For the first time, 12 of Japan’s top comedians will gather for an overseas performance, delivering 60 minutes of authentic sketch comedy performed entirely in English. The event will take place at the legendary Second City in Chicago, a venue with over 60 years of history in the comedy world.



Japanese comedy, known as “OWARAI,” is a massive industry with over 10,000 professional comedians. Major nationwide comedy competitions are significant cultural events in Japan, often drawing live audiences of over 10 million viewers.

This upcoming showcase features a lineup of 12 elite performers, including winners of these prestigious national contests. The event will be held on March 19, 21, and 22 at the De Maat Studio Theatre of The Second City.

This Chicago performance marks the first live event organized by “OWARAI Japanese Sketch Comedy,” a project that distributes Japanese sketch comedy in seven languages on YouTube.

［Event Overview］

Title: “OWARAI” THE BEST COMEDY from JAPAN in English

Dates & Times (CST):

Thursday, March 19, 2026: 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, March 21, 2026: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Saturday, March 21, 2026: 9:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Sunday, March 22, 2026: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, March 22, 2026: 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue: De Maat Studio Theatre, The Second City

(230 W. North Ave., Piper’s Alley, Chicago, IL 60614)

Content: English sketch comedy show by 12 leading Japanese comedians.

Admission: Free

