Global Truck Tire Market Size to Reach USD 23.16 Billion by 2031 | Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

China, India, and Japan Are Fueling Sustained Demand Across the APAC Truck Tire Market

Chinese manufacturers are leveraging smart factories for producing high-quality radials with a price advantage of 30 to 40% over Western tiers.” — Jack Turner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global truck tire market was valued at USD 19.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.16 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.07% according to Arizton’s latest research. This steady expansion is driven by rising freight volumes, expanding commercial fleets, and increasing demand for high-performance, cost-efficient tire solutions that support operational efficiency and long-term profitability.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/truck-tire-market

Report Snapshot:

MARKET SIZE (2031): USD 23.16 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2025): USD 19.32 Billion

CAGR (2025-2031): 3.07%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Tire Construction, Tire Function, Sales Channel, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Next-Generation Technologies Transforming Tyre Manufacturing

Smart tire technology is redefining performance in the global truck tire market. Connected tires equipped with advanced sensors deliver real-time insights on pressure, temperature, and tread wear, helping fleets cut fuel costs, prevent breakdowns, and improve safety. In addition, the use of innovative materials now enable tires to adapt to changing road conditions, boosting durability and reliability. With data-driven maintenance and smarter operations becoming essential, intelligent tires are emerging as a key growth driver for the global truck tire industry.

Electric Vehicle–Specific Tires are Emerging as the New Performance Standard

Electric vehicle (EV)-specific tires are driving new demand across the truck tire market. Designed to handle the higher torque, increased weight, and unique noise requirements of battery-electric trucks, these tires deliver lower rolling resistance, optimized tread compounds, and higher load capacity to protect uptime and extend driving range.

Electric trucks are typically 20–30% heavier than diesel models due to large battery packs. Traditional tires are not built to manage this additional weight without excessive heat buildup and faster wear. As a result, OEMs are increasingly adopting EV-specific tire solutions to ensure durability, safety, and performance. This shift is expected to accelerate demand for next-generation truck tires as electric fleet adoption continues to grow.

Logistics Expansion Is Driving Steady Demand in the Global Truck Tire Market

The continued growth of logistics and freight transportation is supporting steady demand in the global truck tire market, driven by rising e-commerce activity and increasing trade volumes. As delivery networks expand and fleets operate more frequently, operators are prioritizing fuel-efficient and durable tires to reduce downtime and control operating costs.

Growing use of medium- and heavy-duty trucks across urban and regional distribution networks is also accelerating tire wear and shortening replacement cycles. Higher vehicle usage, combined with ongoing fleet expansion and new truck purchases, is strengthening both replacement and original equipment demand, supporting long-term market growth.

Why APAC Is Emerging as the Global Hub for Truck Tire Demand

Asia-Pacific leads the global truck tire market, supported by infrastructure development, rising commercial vehicle production, rapid urbanization, and strong e-commerce growth. Investments in highways, logistics corridors, and industrial zones are increasing freight activity and truck utilization, directly boosting tire demand across the region.

Major markets such as China, India, and Japan continue to anchor regional growth, while rising vehicle registrations and an expanding truck fleet are driving long-term replacement demand. Growing last-mile delivery and online retail activity are also increasing fleet deployment and annual mileage per vehicle, strengthening APAC’s position as the main growth engine of the global truck tire market.

Competition Is Shifting from Price to Performance in the Global Truck Tire Market

The global truck tire market remains consolidated, led by a small group of multinational manufacturers with strong distribution networks, fleet service capabilities, and large-scale production operations. Competition is increasingly centered on total cost of ownership, as companies focus on fuel-efficient designs, value-based pricing, telematics integration, and lifecycle services to deliver long-term benefits for fleet operators.

Leading players are also prioritizing sustainable products and higher-margin offerings while expanding their presence through acquisitions of regional manufacturers. Chinese tire producers are strengthening their position by using smart manufacturing technologies to deliver high-quality radial tires at competitive prices. As market dynamics continue to evolve, differentiation is moving beyond basic tire performance toward digital solutions, including AI-enabled and sensor-based smart tires that support predictive maintenance and improved fleet efficiency.

Discover how innovation is transforming tyre manufacturing

The Truck Tire Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By

• Tire Construction: Radial and Bias

• Tire Function: Drive, Trailer, and Steer

• Sales Channel: Aftermarket and OEM

• Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Vendors

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Continental AG

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Michelin

Other Prominent Vendors

• Pirelli

• Sumitomo Corporation (Acquired: Dunlop)

• Hankook Tire & Technology

• THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD

• Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.

• Sailun

• Toyo Tires

• Cheng Shin Tire

• Linglong Tire

• Triangle Tyre Co., Ltd

• Apollo

• CEAT

• DOUBLE STAR TIRE

• Giti Tire

• JK Tyres

• KUMHO TIRE CO., INC.

• Maxxis

• MRF Tyres

• Nokian Tyres

• Double Coin Holdings

• Guizhou Tyre Co,. Ltd.

• Petlas

• Belshina

Discover Connected Market Opportunities:

Tractor Tires Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/agricultural-tractor-tires-market

U.S. Tilt Trucks Market - Market Research Report 2021-2030

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-tilt-truck-market

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

• What is the growth rate of the global truck tire market?

• How big is the global truck tire market?

• What are the trends in the global truck tire market?

• Which tire function segment provides more business opportunities in the global truck tire market?

• Which tire construction segment has the largest share of the global truck tire market?

• Which region dominates the global truck tire market?

• Who are the major players in the global truck tire market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date



Post-Purchase Benefit

• 1hr of free analyst discussion

• 10% off on customization



About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.