The orphan drugs market share is expanding, driven by the increasing knowledge of rare diseases as a major public health issue.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, USA — The global orphan drugs industry is on a transformative and high-velocity growth trajectory. According to a new market intelligence report by IMARC Group, the Global Orphan Drugs Market — valued at USD 261.0 Billion in 2025 — is projected to surpass USD 589.2 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.47% during the forecast period 2026–2034.This fast-growing market is driven by rare diseases being a global priority, the rapid advancement of genomics, biotechnology and precision medicine, and a supportive regulatory environment with government incentives like market exclusivity, tax credits, fee waivers and accelerated approval pathways that considerably lower cost barriers to pharmaceutical innovation for rare disease treatments․Request a Free Sample to Get a Detailed Understanding of the Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/orphan-drugs-market/requestsample Key Market Statistics at a GlanceMarket Size (2025) USD 261.0 BillionProjected Size (2034) USD 589.2 BillionGrowth Rate CAGR of 9.47% (2026–2034)Top Region North America — 35.5% market share in 2025Largest Drug Type Biological — 65.8% share in 2025Largest Disease Type Oncology — 36.6% share in 2025Leading Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies — 48.2% share in 2025Top Selling Drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) — 15.7% shareWhat Is Driving the Orphan Drugs Market Growth?The report identifies three core forces reshaping the global orphan drugs landscape:Increasing Prevalence and Awareness: As of 2024, approximately 300 million people worldwide are estimated to be living with rare diseases․ Over time, epidemiological studies, patient disease registries and efforts by non-profit organizations and patient groups are shedding light on the actual prevalence of rare diseases better than previously available data suggested․ As awareness grows, patients are diagnosed earlier, pushing numbers of people defined as having a rare disease higher, and calls for new treatments increase, which, alongside growing government and corporate investment, data sharing, and open innovation, are leading to faster development․Advancements in Genomics, Biotech and Precision Medicines: The era of genomic sequencing, bioinformatics and precision medicine is changing the ways rare diseases are diagnosed and treated․ These technologies not only decrease the time to develop new drugs, but also increase the probability of success for the drug by focusing on genetic variants․ Companion diagnostics allow improved patient selection and patient monitoring․ Development of new biologics, gene therapies and RNA-based therapeutics by biopharmaceutical companies is also helped by companion diagnostics, especially in cases of small patient populations with high unmet medical need․ The global companion diagnostics market was estimated to reach USD 22․3 Billion by 2033 according to a report published by IMARC Group․Favorable Regulatory Frameworks and Government Incentives: Various national and international health authorities have put in place powerful incentive structures to stimulate drug discovery for rare diseases, including market exclusivity periods, tax credits for clinical research, regulatory fee waivers, expedited regulatory approval pathways, and grant funding․ The U․S․ Orphan Drug Act (ODA) is a mature and successful market-based regulatory model for rare disease drug development․ The Orphan Drug Act has pricked the interest of drug firms to develop therapeutics in areas that were earlier considered commercially unviable․ The Union government of India has proposed a National Fund for Rare Diseases (NFRD) of ₹974 crore for FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26, and similar corpus for subsequent financial years․Detailed Segment Analysis1. By Drug Type: Biologicals Lead at 65.8% ShareThe drug type segment spans biological and non-biological drugs. Biologicals command the market with a dominant 65.8% share in 2025.• Biological — #1 (65.8%): Biologicals represent the largest segment due to their success in targeting the underlying pathophysiologic mechanisms of rare diseases. Developed from living organisms, they include monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, recombinant proteins, and cell-based medicines. Their capacity for targeted, disease-modifying action makes them uniquely suited to complex and genetically influenced rare conditions. The robust pipeline of biologic orphan drugs, combined with fast-track regulatory pathways and orphan designation incentives, is fueling rapid segment expansion.• Non-Biological — Stable Demand: Non-biological orphan drugs, including small-molecule compounds and traditional pharmaceuticals, continue to serve important roles in rare disease management, particularly in areas where established chemical synthesis offers cost and formulation advantages. This segment benefits from broad manufacturing infrastructure and established pharmacovigilance frameworks.2. By Disease Type: Oncology Dominates at 36.6% ShareThe disease type segment covers oncology, hematology, neurology, cardiovascular disorders, and others. Oncology holds the leading position with 36.6% share in 2025.• Oncology — #1 (36.6%): Rare cancers such as specific forms of leukemia, sarcomas, and lymphomas historically lacked viable treatment options, fueling intense R&D investment. Pharmaceutical companies are attracted to orphan oncology indications due to market protection benefits and reduced development expenses. Advances in molecular biology and immunotherapy — including monoclonal antibodies and checkpoint inhibitors — have accelerated the pace of development in personalized cancer care. Keytruda (pembrolizumab), the top-selling orphan drug at 15.7% share, exemplifies oncology's dominance in this market.• Hematology — High Growth: Rare blood disorders including hemophilia, sickle cell disease , and rare anemias represent a major and growing segment. In 2025, the FDA granted orphan drug status to rilzabrutinib for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) and IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD), highlighting the active pipeline in this area.• Neurology — Significant Unmet Need: Rare neurological diseases including Huntington's disease, rare muscular dystrophies , and lysosomal storage disorders represent areas of significant unmet need. Gene therapy and RNA-based treatment modalities are creating breakthrough opportunities in rare neurological indications.• Cardiovascular — Emerging Focus: Rare cardiovascular conditions, including pulmonary arterial hypertension and rare cardiomyopathies, are emerging as targeted areas for biopharmaceutical innovation, supported by growing genomic understanding of disease mechanisms.3. By Phase: Full Development Pipeline from Phase I to IV• Phase I — Safety and Dosage Evaluation: Phase I trials evaluate safety, dosage range, and pharmacokinetics in small groups of healthy volunteers or affected patients, laying the critical foundation for subsequent development. Careful adverse reaction monitoring is essential given the vulnerable patient populations involved.• Phase II — Efficacy and Safety Assessment: Phase II trials evaluate therapeutic efficacy and further assess safety in a broader patient cohort, providing initial clinical benefit evidence to guide Phase III decisions. This phase is particularly pivotal in the orphan drug landscape given its influence on investment and regulatory strategy.• Phase III — Confirmatory Trials: The most resource-intensive phase, Phase III confirms drug efficacy, monitors side effects, and benchmarks performance against existing treatments or placebos. Positive Phase III outcomes are typically required for regulatory approval and market authorization.• Phase IV — Post-Marketing Surveillance: Phase IV focuses on monitoring long-term safety, real-world effectiveness, and the broader societal impact of approved orphan drugs. This phase is critical for maintaining market exclusivity, supporting label expansions, and building the evidence base for payer reimbursement negotiations.4. By Top Selling Drugs: Keytruda Leads at 15.7% ShareThe top-selling drugs segment encompasses Revlimid, Rituxan, Copaxone, Opdivo, Keytruda, Imbruvica, Avonex, Sensipar, Soliris, and others.• Keytruda (pembrolizumab) — #1 (15.7%): A PD-1 inhibitor and global immunotherapy benchmark, Keytruda has gained orphan drug status across multiple indications including Merkel cell carcinoma and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma. It has set the standard for precision medicine in rare oncology, delivering notable survival advantages and continuously expanding its rare disease label through ongoing clinical studies and biomarker-led research.• Revlimid, Rituxan, Opdivo, Imbruvica: These leading agents collectively serve a broad spectrum of rare hematological cancers, rare lymphomas, and uncommon immunological disorders. Their commercial success validates the orphan drug development model and underscores the significant revenue potential of rare disease-focused drug portfolios.• Soliris and Copaxone: Soliris (eculizumab) addresses rare complement-mediated disorders while Copaxone serves rare demyelinating conditions. Both exemplify the premium pricing and clinical impact that define the orphan drug category.5. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Lead at 48.2% Share• Hospital Pharmacies — #1 (48.2%): Hospital pharmacies dominate due to the specialized nature and complex administration requirements of orphan drugs. Most treatments address life-threatening conditions requiring close medical monitoring, intravenous delivery, and rigorous side effect surveillance — all best conducted in hospital settings. Hospitals also participate in post-marketing research and clinical trials, providing direct access to newly approved therapies. Hospital pharmacies collaborate closely with healthcare payers and manufacturers to manage inventory and coordinate reimbursement.• Retail Pharmacies — Oral Therapy Access: Retail pharmacies serve patients using oral orphan drug formulations that do not require hospital administration, providing an important community-level access point, particularly for long-term maintenance therapies.• Online Stores — Growing Channel: The expansion of specialty pharmacy platforms and direct-to-patient delivery models is making orphan drugs more accessible in markets with limited specialist medical infrastructure, particularly for non-injectable formulations.Connect for Detailed Segmentation Analysis — Speak to an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2382&flag=C Regional Spotlight: Where Is Growth Concentrated?North America — Market Leader at 35.5%In terms of market share, North America is the largest region in 2025, at 35․5% of the total market․ The US has the world's largest national orphan market (93․0% share in North America) because it has the world's most developed orphan drug regulation (the Orphan Drug Act)․ Key incentives include tax credits, a period of market exclusivity, and priority review for products․ With over 30 million Americans alone estimated to have rare diseases and conditions, the demand for such therapies is high․ In the third quarter of 2024, 25 private equity deals worth USD 2․3 Billion were announced for the pharmaceutical industry in the U․S․ Strengths include advanced genetic screening, a strong rare disease patient advocacy community and favorable reimbursement policies․Europe — Strong Regulatory Support and Biotech EcosystemEurope is a large, highly developed market for orphan drugs․ The Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) at the European Medicines Agency reviews marketing applications for orphan designation, a designation that provides 10 years of market exclusivity and access to centralized granting of marketing authorizations․ The biotech cluster of Germany, France and the UK has a large number of gene therapies and biologics for rare-disease indications in development․ In the meantime, partnerships between academic and industry researchers and public funding of research under Horizon programs are accelerating orphan therapy development․Asia Pacific — Fast-Growing RegionThe Asia Pacific is an emerging market for rare disease medicines․ Japan, China, South Korea and India each have their own rare disease regulations, and Japan's SAKIGAKE designation system is modeled on the US and EU orphan drug laws․ The NMPA in China has launched an accelerated rare disease drug approval pathway․ The Indian government's decision to create NFRD with a large funding allocation is an important signal of a policy shift to address the meaningful rare disease burden in India․Latin America and Middle East & Africa — Emerging MarketsBrazil and Mexico are key expanding Latin American markets with investments made in healthcare improvement and rare disease registries․ In the Middle East and Africa, the Gulf Cooperation Council healthcare transformation programs and rising awareness of genetic diseases in consanguineous communities (marriages between blood relatives) are driving demand for orphan drug therapy․Key Market Trends Shaping the Future• Gene Therapy Revolution: One-time curative gene therapies are redefining the treatment paradigm for rare genetic disorders. Products addressing conditions such as spinal muscular atrophy and hemophilia B are achieving regulatory approval and setting the stage for a broad pipeline of gene therapy orphan drugs targeting hundreds of other genetic conditions.• RNA-Based Therapeutics Expansion: mRNA, siRNA, and antisense oligonucleotide technologies are opening new therapeutic pathways for rare diseases previously considered undruggable. The success of RNA platforms in the COVID-19 vaccine context has accelerated their application to rare disease indications.• Biomarker-Driven Drug Development: The increasing integration of companion diagnostics with orphan drug development is improving patient stratification, accelerating clinical trials, and enhancing reimbursement negotiations by demonstrating measurable treatment outcomes in precisely defined patient populations.• Cross-Industry Partnerships and M&A Activity: Partnerships among biotech firms, academic institutions, rare disease foundations, and large pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical-stage therapies. Cargill's acquisition strategy and the USD 2.3 Billion in U.S. pharma PE deals in Q3 2024 illustrate the intensifying investment climate.• Premium Pricing and Reimbursement Evolution: Orphan drugs command among the highest price points in the pharmaceutical industry due to small patient populations and high development costs. Evolving outcomes-based reimbursement models and managed entry agreements are helping align payer, patient, and manufacturer interests, sustaining market access while addressing affordability concerns.About the ReportThe market report published by IMARC Group, titled Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Drug Type, Disease Type, Phase, Top Selling Drugs, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2026-2034, covers historical market data from 2020 to 2025, segmentation analysis, competitive landscape, and market forecasts up to 2034 for various regions․The report covers biological and non-biological drugs, five disease type segments, four clinical development stages, ten top selling drugs, and four distribution channels across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions․ The report allows for 10% free customization․ 10-12 weeks post purchase analyst support is provided․About IMARC GroupIMARC Group is a leading global market research company providing data-driven insights and expert consulting services to businesses seeking to achieve their strategic objectives. 