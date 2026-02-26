Protection of Michigans woods and waters starts with you
In 2025, the Michigan Invasive Species Program surveyed more than 110,000 acres of public and private land for invasive species, including spotted lanternfly, red swamp crayfish and balsam woolly adelgid. Management actions for invasive phragmites, hemlock woolly adelgid, oak wilt, mile-a-minute weed and other species covered nearly 36,000 acres.
What is an invasive species?
An invasive species is one that isnot native and whose introduction causesharm, or is likely to cause harm to Michigan's economy, environment or human health.
Many non-native species in Michigan, including fruits, vegetables, field crops, livestock and domestic animals, are important to our economy and lifestyle. Most non-native species are not harmful and may provide economic benefits.
“Invasive species cause harm when they outcompete native species by reproducing and spreading rapidly in areas where they have no natural predators,” said Joanne Foreman, DNR invasive species communication specialist. “This can change the balance of ecosystems we rely on, like forests, rivers and lakes. As for economic impact, a 2021 study estimated that invasive species have cost North America over $26 billion per year since 2010.”
How do invasive species get here?
Most invasive species don’t move far on their own. Instead, they find their way with the help of humans. Modern modes of transportation bring goods, services, people and invasive species to and from all parts of the world.
- Some exotic pets and plants escape or are released into the wild and adapt to local conditions.
- The spotted lanternfly is moving across the U.S. by hitchhiking or laying eggs on vehicles and goods traveling through infested areas.
- Other insects arriving from abroad in wood packing materials and wood products have caused irreparable damage to native trees and forests.
- Some species now classified as invasive were intentionally brought to the U.S. as biological controls for other invasives but were not thoroughly tested before release; others were introduced as game or food species.
