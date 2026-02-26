Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' 'Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event' Announced

Vol. 2: "Uzumaki Boruto Birthday 2026" Coming Soon

AWAJI, JAPAN, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," a popular attraction at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Theme Park Nijigen no Mori in Japan, will celebrate the 7th anniversary of its opening in spring 2026. To mark the this occasion, the limited-time "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" will be held starting Friday, March 20.As the second part of the Shinobi-zato 7th Anniversary Commemorative Event, "Uzumaki Boruto Birthday 2026" will take place for a limited time from Friday, March 27 to Thursday , April 30. From March 27 (Fri) to March 29 (Sun), a special “Uzumaki Boruto Greeting Event” will be held to celebrate Boruto’s birthday. At 12:00, guests can join a photo session with Uzumaki Boruto and celebrate his birthday together. At 14:00, a rock-paper-scissors tournament will be held, with luxurious prizes awarded to the winners.Furthermore, from Friday, March 27, to Thursday, April 30, 2026, two special programs will be offered. Ramen Ichiraku will serve a special menu, the “Uzumaki Parent-and-Child Special Set,” which brings together the favorite foods of Uzumaki Boruto and his father, Uzumaki Naruto. This must-try set for fans includes Boruto’s favorite “Kaminari Burger” Naruto’s favorite “Ichiraku Ramen,” a collaboration drink (Uzumaki Boruto) served with a clear bottle, and a bonus coaster (Uzumaki Boruto).Starting March 20, a special “Uzumaki Boruto Birthday Banner” will be displayed inside the attraction. All visitors are welcome to write the birthday messages to Uzumaki Boruto on the banner and join incelebrating his special day.Enjoy a jam-packed lineup of events this spring outing season as you celebrate both the 7th anniversary of Shinobi-Zato and Uzumaki Boruto’ birthday!■ Overview of "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" Vol. 2: "Uzumaki Boruto Birthday 2026"Event Period:March 27 (Fri) – April 30 (Thu), 2026Operating Hours:10:00 – 22:00 (last admission 20:00)① [Uzumaki Boruto Greeting Event]Schedule:Held for 3 days only: March 27 (Fri), 28 (Sat), and 29 (Sun)12:00 - Greeting & Photo Session*Individual photo sessions are limited to 15 groups per day. A numbered ticket is required to participate.*Numbered tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at reception from opening time each day.14:00 - Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament*Winners of the tournament will receive special prizes.*The greeting event may be cancelled without notice in the event of rain or inclement wather.Location:In front of the Hokage Rock Faces inside "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"Fee:Free of charge*Separated attraction admission ticket required.② Ichiraku Ramen "Uzumaki Parent-and-Child Special Set"Sales Period:March 27 (Fri) – April 30 (Thu), 2026Details:A special set combining the favorite foods of the Uzumaki parent and child•Uzumaki Boruto's Kaminari Burger•Ichiraku Ramen (Choice of one: Miso Tonkotsu, Tonkotsu, or Shoyu)•Collaboration drink (Uzumaki Boruto) with clear bottle - apple pie cola flavor•Original coaster (ssUzumaki Boruto)Location:Ramen Ichiraku inside "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"Price:4,300 yen (tax included)*Separated attraction admission ticket required.③ Uzumaki Boruto Birthday BannerDisplay Period:March 20 (Fri) – April 30 (Thu), 2026Details:To commemorate Uzumaki Boruto’s birthday, an original celebratory banner will be installed inside Shinobi-Zato. Visitors are free to write birthday messages to Uzumaki Boruto.Location:Inside "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"Price:Free of charges*Separated attraction admission ticket is required.URL:©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

