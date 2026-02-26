Latino-founded Applevel reports $40M valuation, integrating WhatsApp into GoHighLevel CRM and OpenAI

The platform syncs WhatsApp conversations inside GoHighLevel, enables AI-assisted responses via OpenAI, and reports more than 4,500 active users.

WhatsApp plays a central role in how businesses communicate with customers; our focus has been on helping teams manage those conversations within their CRM systems in a structured and consistent way.” — Vittoria Melloni, CEO of Applevel.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applevel , a Latin-origin startup focused on integrating WhatsApp with the GoHighLevel CRM and Open AI, announced that it has reached a reported valuation of $40 million, according to the company. The figure reflects adoption of its platform among businesses that use WhatsApp as a primary channel for sales and customer communication.Applevel was developed to address operational challenges created when sales and customer service conversations occur outside of CRM systems. By connecting WhatsApp directly to GoHighLevel, the platform enables teams to manage conversations within the CRM environment, maintain message history, and organize follow-ups as part of their existing workflows.According to the company, the platform has grown to more than 4,500 active users and has onboarded 1,200+ marketing agencies through strategic partner alliances. Applevel reports that roughly 85% of new customers come via agency recommendations.Growth has been reported across Spain, Mexico, the United States, and multiple Latin American markets, where WhatsApp is widely used for business communication. Applevel says its platform is now present in 36+ countries.Applevel also highlights its operational support model, including 24/7 customer support and an average response time of approximately seven minutes.Key Facts• Reported valuation: $40 million• Users: 4,500+• Global footprint: Presence in 36+ countries• Support: 24/7; ~7-minute average response time• Agency partners: 1,200+ marketing agencies onboardedAbout ApplevelFounded in 2020, Applevel is a Latin-origin startup that develops infrastructure to integrate WhatsApp with AI tools, like OpenAI and Elevenlabs, and CRM platforms, beginning with GoHighLevel. The company’s platform combines automation and AI-assisted tools with customer support services for businesses that manage sales, marketing, and customer service through messaging channels.More information is available at Applevel official website

