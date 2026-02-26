Varicose Veins Treatment Market to Reach US$1,510.6 Mn by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

varicose veins treatment market

The varicose veins treatment market is expanding due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in technology.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global varicose veins treatment market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with its size expected to reach US$ 946.9 million in 2026 and further expand to US$ 1,510.6 million by 2033. This growth trajectory represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2026 and 2033. Factors such as the increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, advanced technological offerings, and a high prevalence of varicose veins, particularly in North America and Europe, are expected to drive this market forward. Furthermore, rising healthcare spending, improved patient compliance, and the growing aging population are contributing to this growth.

Key Market Drivers and Growth Factors

One of the primary drivers behind the increasing demand for varicose veins treatment is the rise in lifestyle-related risk factors. With more individuals leading sedentary lifestyles, obesity rates rising, and extended hours spent sitting or standing, poor blood circulation has become a common issue. As a result, venous insufficiency and varicose veins are increasingly prevalent. Aging also accelerates this condition, leading to further market demand for treatment.

Advancements in minimally invasive techniques have revolutionized the treatment of varicose veins. Endovenous laser therapy (EVLT), radiofrequency ablation (RFA), and sclerotherapy are becoming more common due to their short recovery periods, lower risk profiles, and effectiveness. These non-invasive treatments, typically performed in outpatient settings, are becoming the preferred option for both patients and healthcare providers.

Challenges Hindering Market Growth

Despite the robust growth drivers, the varicose veins treatment market faces significant challenges. The high costs associated with treatments such as EVLT and RFA remain a key restraint. These advanced therapies can be expensive and are often considered cosmetic by insurance companies unless the condition leads to severe complications.

Moreover, there is a lack of specialized healthcare providers and education about varicose veins in emerging markets. In many developing countries, varicose veins are perceived primarily as a cosmetic issue, causing patients to delay seeking medical attention. This results in the progression of the disease and the need for more invasive and expensive treatments.

Opportunities in Non-Invasive Treatments

The shift toward non-invasive and outpatient treatments represents a significant opportunity for the market. Minimally invasive procedures like EVLT, RFA, and sclerotherapy can be performed in outpatient settings, reducing the need for hospital stays and enhancing accessibility. As technology continues to improve, these treatments will become even more effective, with shorter recovery times and fewer complications, making them increasingly attractive to both patients and healthcare providers.

This transition from traditional surgeries to outpatient procedures offers great potential in regions where hospital infrastructure is limited or where patients prefer quick and cost-effective treatments. The growing acceptance of non-invasive methods is expected to contribute significantly to the market's expansion.

Treatment and Market Segmentation

The varicose veins treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, end-user, and region. Sclerotherapy remains the most widely adopted treatment, holding the largest market share of 73%. Its popularity is driven by benefits such as minimal scarring, short recovery times, and no need for general anesthesia. Additionally, sclerotherapy’s dominance is supported by Medicare coverage in the U.S. and various initiatives from medical organizations that promote awareness and acceptance.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market, driven by a health-conscious population and strong awareness of varicose veins treatments. The region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage further support the demand for minimally invasive procedures. The U.S. market, in particular, benefits from standardized clinical guidelines and strong insurance reimbursement, ensuring broad patient access to varicose veins treatments.

In Europe, the market is bolstered by a growing elderly population and high awareness of chronic venous disorders. Countries like Germany, the UK, France, and Italy show strong demand due to government-supported healthcare systems that emphasize early detection and treatment. The region also benefits from a regulatory framework that supports the timely approval of new treatments and technologies.

Asia Pacific is seeing rapid market growth, driven by urbanization, lifestyle changes, and increased healthcare expenditure. Countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing a higher incidence of varicose veins, and access to treatment is improving as awareness increases. The availability of affordable, minimally invasive procedures is also driving the demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the varicose veins treatment market is marked by the presence of both established medical device companies and specialized vein treatment providers. Major players include Medtronic, AngioDynamics, Biolitec AG, Merit Medical Systems, and Alma Lasers. These companies dominate the market by offering advanced technologies such as EVLT, RFA, and sclerotherapy systems.

In addition to these large companies, specialized vein clinics like USA Vein Clinics and Vein Clinics of America are gaining market share by providing outpatient treatments with high patient satisfaction. The competitive environment is driven by continuous technological advancements, product innovations, and expanding treatment offerings.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Endovenous Ablation

Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation

By End-user

Vein Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Unit

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Conclusion

The varicose veins treatment market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related risk factors, technological advancements in minimally invasive treatments, and the rising demand for non-invasive procedures. While challenges such as high treatment costs and limited awareness in emerging markets exist, the overall outlook remains positive.

