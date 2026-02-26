National Pet Care Fund Announces Encore Benefit Concert Featuring Juno Award Winning Performer Alan Frew of Glass Tiger

NPCF Logo Alan Frew Carla Fehr with her dogs

Charity focused on reducing animal suffering by assisting Canadian pet owners in need

The NPCF aims to reduce the number of medical surrenders by providing grants to low-income Canadians to help cover urgent medical expenses for their pets.” — Carla Fehr, CEO of National Pet Care Fund

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Pet Care Fund, (NPCF), a registered Canadian charity established to help reduce the number of medical surrenders of companion animals, warmly invites you to an encore benefit concert performance by Canadian Juno award-winning singer and songwriter Alan Frew of Glass Tiger on March 15, 2026.Experience the songs and stories of Grammy-nominated Glass Tiger, performed acoustically in a cozy, intimate setting. Hear Alan's signature voice as he sings and tells stories behind the songs from his extensive career as lead singer of one of the world's most popular bands."We are delighted to share this evening with you — through music, stories, and fellowship — all for a meaningful cause," said Carla Fehr, CEO of National Pet Care Fund. "The NPCF aims to reduce the number of medical surrenders by providing grants to low-income Canadians to help cover urgent medical expenses for their pets."Join us in this vital cause to help alleviate animal suffering.March 15, 2026, at Pony Corral Pier 7, 1700 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MBTickets: $60 Donation (does not include food or beverages)5:00pm: Doors Open6:00 pm: Charity Presentation6:30 pm: Alan Frew – Songs & Stories Click here to get your tickets. Get TicketsWe hope to see you at the concert!A charitable tax receipt will be issued for each ticket/donation of $60.About The National Pet Care FundThe National Pet Care Fund is a registered charitable organization focusing on reducing the number of medical surrenders that occur at pet shelters across Canada.A medical surrender occurs when an urgent non-elective medical need arises and the pet parent does not have the financial resources to take care of their beloved pet. Dislodging a pet from their home and owner causes extreme stress to all parties involved. By providing grants to help to low-income Canadian pet owners, to cover a portion of urgent medical costs for their sick or injured companion animals, the NPCF is helping to keep pets in their home.The NPCF uses the Statistics Canada Low-Income Cut-off tables (LICOs) to determine if a pet owner qualifies to become an NPCF Pet Parent and apply for financial assistance. The LICOs, which vary by province and territory, are income thresholds below which a person or family will likely devote a larger share of income to the necessities of food, shelter and clothing compared to the average family. 3.7M Canadians are estimated to live at or below the LICO and on average 58% of all Canadians own a companion animal.Once approved, NPCF Pet Parents, to apply for a grant by submitting a quote for their companion animal’s urgent medical need. If approved, the maximum grant amount provided by the NPCF is currently set at 50% of the total cost of the approved treatment, to a maximum of $250.The NPCF website can be found here CONTACT INFORMATIONMs. Carla FehrCEOcarla.fehr@nationalpetcarefund.com1.800.684.5772 ext. 701National Pet Care Fund: Charitable Registration No. 77342 1706 RR0001

National Pet Care Fund - CEO Carla Fehr's Story

