Lung Biopsy Systems Market Size Expands at 5.9% CAGR Through 2033 | Persistence Market Research
Lung biopsy systems market is growing due to rising pulmonary disease prevalence, advancements in imaging technology, and the shift toward minimally invasive .
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lung biopsy systems market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2026 to USD 5.4 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The rising incidence of pulmonary diseases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the shift towards minimally invasive procedures are driving this market’s growth.
Download Your Free Sample & Explore Key Insights: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/36075
Market Drivers
The increasing prevalence of lung cancer, interstitial lung disease, and pulmonary infections is fueling the demand for lung biopsy systems. Lung biopsies are essential for accurate diagnosis, staging, and treatment planning. Minimally invasive procedures like core needle biopsies and fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies are favored due to their reduced complication rates and faster recovery times. Advanced imaging techniques, such as CT, fluoroscopy, and ultrasound guidance, have significantly improved procedural accuracy and safety, further driving adoption across healthcare facilities.
Market Restraints
High costs associated with advanced biopsy devices, especially those compatible with imaging platforms or robotic-assisted technologies, present a barrier to adoption, particularly in smaller healthcare facilities. Additionally, the technical complexity of lung biopsies requires skilled operators, and the risk of complications like pneumothorax or bleeding can deter some healthcare providers from performing the procedure. Limited reimbursement for advanced biopsy techniques in certain regions also hampers market growth.
Opportunities for Growth
Emerging markets represent significant growth opportunities due to improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding insurance coverage. The growing reliance on image-guided and robotic-assisted biopsy systems enables more precise tissue sampling, expanding clinical applicability. Lung cancer screening programs, which generate larger volumes of suspicious lesions, further boost demand for efficient biopsy solutions. Additionally, outpatient and same-day procedures align with cost-containment strategies and patient-centered care models.
Get Custom Insights Designed for Your Business: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/36075
Key Product Segments
Core needle biopsy devices lead the market due to their high diagnostic accuracy and ability to provide reliable tissue samples under imaging guidance. This segment is expected to dominate the lung biopsy systems market through 2026. FNA biopsy devices are growing rapidly, driven by demand for minimally invasive, point-of-care solutions. These devices are particularly suitable for outpatient settings, where the focus is on reducing procedural complexity and cost.
Leading Applications
Lung cancer diagnosis is the leading application for lung biopsy systems, driven by the high global incidence of the disease. Biopsy plays a crucial role in confirming malignancy, staging the disease, and determining the appropriate treatment plan. The growing implementation of lung cancer screening programs is expected to continue driving demand for biopsy procedures. The assessment of pulmonary nodules and masses is also a rapidly growing segment, as lung cancer screening programs identify more patients requiring accurate lesion characterization.
Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the lung biopsy systems market, holding a projected share of 46.7% in 2026. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic technologies, and a focus on early cancer detection. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by large undiagnosed patient populations, rapid healthcare development, and increasing awareness of early disease detection.
Competitive Landscape
The lung biopsy systems market is highly competitive, with major players like FUJIFILM Corporation, BD, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, and Hologic leading the industry. These companies are focused on innovation, particularly in image-guided and robotic-assisted biopsy systems, to improve procedural accuracy, safety, and efficiency. The integration of artificial intelligence and digital pathology is also enhancing biopsy outcomes.
Checkout Now & Download Complete Market Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/36075
Global Lung Biopsy Systems Market Segmentation
By Product
Core Needle Biopsy Devices
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Devices
Surgical Biopsy Devices
Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices
By Procedure Type
Needle Biopsy
Thoracoscopic Biopsy
Transbronchial Biopsy
Open Biopsy
By Application
Diagnosis of Lung Cancer
Assessment of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)
Evaluation of Lung Infections
Assessment of Pulmonary Nodules & Masses
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Cancer Research Centers
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia and Oceania
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Conclusion
The lung biopsy systems market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing pulmonary disease prevalence, and ongoing technological advancements. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging markets, and the growing emphasis on early diagnosis and precision medicine present significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.
Read Related Reports:
Targeted Cancer Therapies Market: The global targeted cancer therapies market is projected to grow from US$ 160.6 Bn in 2026 to US$ 280.0 Bn by 2033 at an 8.3% CAGR during 2026–2033.
Occupational Medicine Market: The occupational medicine market will hit US$5.9B in 2026 and US$8.0B by 2033, growing at a 3.9% CAGR as workplace health, safety, and compliance needs rise.
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research Pvt Ltd
+1 646-878-6329
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.