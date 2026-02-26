Lung Biopsy Systems Market Size Expands at 5.9% CAGR Through 2033 | Persistence Market Research

lung biopsy systems market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lung biopsy systems market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2026 to USD 5.4 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The rising incidence of pulmonary diseases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the shift towards minimally invasive procedures are driving this market’s growth.

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of lung cancer, interstitial lung disease, and pulmonary infections is fueling the demand for lung biopsy systems. Lung biopsies are essential for accurate diagnosis, staging, and treatment planning. Minimally invasive procedures like core needle biopsies and fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies are favored due to their reduced complication rates and faster recovery times. Advanced imaging techniques, such as CT, fluoroscopy, and ultrasound guidance, have significantly improved procedural accuracy and safety, further driving adoption across healthcare facilities.

Market Restraints

High costs associated with advanced biopsy devices, especially those compatible with imaging platforms or robotic-assisted technologies, present a barrier to adoption, particularly in smaller healthcare facilities. Additionally, the technical complexity of lung biopsies requires skilled operators, and the risk of complications like pneumothorax or bleeding can deter some healthcare providers from performing the procedure. Limited reimbursement for advanced biopsy techniques in certain regions also hampers market growth.

Opportunities for Growth

Emerging markets represent significant growth opportunities due to improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding insurance coverage. The growing reliance on image-guided and robotic-assisted biopsy systems enables more precise tissue sampling, expanding clinical applicability. Lung cancer screening programs, which generate larger volumes of suspicious lesions, further boost demand for efficient biopsy solutions. Additionally, outpatient and same-day procedures align with cost-containment strategies and patient-centered care models.

Key Product Segments

Core needle biopsy devices lead the market due to their high diagnostic accuracy and ability to provide reliable tissue samples under imaging guidance. This segment is expected to dominate the lung biopsy systems market through 2026. FNA biopsy devices are growing rapidly, driven by demand for minimally invasive, point-of-care solutions. These devices are particularly suitable for outpatient settings, where the focus is on reducing procedural complexity and cost.

Leading Applications

Lung cancer diagnosis is the leading application for lung biopsy systems, driven by the high global incidence of the disease. Biopsy plays a crucial role in confirming malignancy, staging the disease, and determining the appropriate treatment plan. The growing implementation of lung cancer screening programs is expected to continue driving demand for biopsy procedures. The assessment of pulmonary nodules and masses is also a rapidly growing segment, as lung cancer screening programs identify more patients requiring accurate lesion characterization.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the lung biopsy systems market, holding a projected share of 46.7% in 2026. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic technologies, and a focus on early cancer detection. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by large undiagnosed patient populations, rapid healthcare development, and increasing awareness of early disease detection.

Competitive Landscape

The lung biopsy systems market is highly competitive, with major players like FUJIFILM Corporation, BD, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, and Hologic leading the industry. These companies are focused on innovation, particularly in image-guided and robotic-assisted biopsy systems, to improve procedural accuracy, safety, and efficiency. The integration of artificial intelligence and digital pathology is also enhancing biopsy outcomes.

Global Lung Biopsy Systems Market Segmentation

By Product

Core Needle Biopsy Devices

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Devices

Surgical Biopsy Devices

Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices

By Procedure Type

Needle Biopsy

Thoracoscopic Biopsy

Transbronchial Biopsy

Open Biopsy

By Application

Diagnosis of Lung Cancer

Assessment of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)

Evaluation of Lung Infections

Assessment of Pulmonary Nodules & Masses

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Conclusion

The lung biopsy systems market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing pulmonary disease prevalence, and ongoing technological advancements. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging markets, and the growing emphasis on early diagnosis and precision medicine present significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.

