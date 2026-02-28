Ouros Jewels Enters UAE Market as Part of Ongoing International Expansion

Ouros Jewels Enters UAE Market Ouros Jewels Logo

Ouros Jewels launches in Dubai! The U.S. lab grown diamond brand brings ethical luxury and bespoke jewellery to JLT, expanding its global footprint to the UAE.

The UAE is a pivotal market in our mission to bring ethical, high quality lab grown diamond jewelry to a global audience,” — Vijay Sarkheliya, Founder of Ouros Jewels.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ouros Jewels , a U.S. based fine jewelry retail brand specializing in lab grown diamonds , today announced its official entry into the United Arab Emirates market. This move represents a significant phase in the company’s international growth, adding the UAE to a global service network that includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Japan and Australia.To support this regional expansion, Ouros Jewels has established a physical presence in Dubai’s primary business hub. The new consultancy office and boutique is located at Concorde Tower, JLT Cluster H, First Floor 104, Jumeirah Lake Towers. This facility will serve as a dedicated space for clients to explore the brand’s collections and receive expert guidance on lab grown diamond selection and bespoke jewelry design."By opening our boutique in Jumeirah Lake Towers, we are providing a localized, professional environment where clients can experience our craftsmanship firsthand. We are seeing a clear shift toward sustainable luxury in the region, and our presence here allows us to meet that demand with transparency and expertise."The expansion positions Ouros Jewels within one of the world’s most established jewelry markets at a time when lab grown diamonds are gaining significant momentum. As consumers increasingly prioritize both value and ethical sourcing, the brand’s focus on IGI and GIA certified lab grown stones offers a modern alternative to traditional mined diamonds without compromising on chemical, physical, or optical integrity.The brand's initial UAE offering includes a comprehensive portfolio of lab grown diamond jewellery pieces. While Ouros Jewels continues to utilize its established digital and centralized manufacturing model, the JLT boutique will facilitate personalized consultations for custom engagement rings and high jewelry.This strategic diversification follows a period of sustained growth for the brand and reflects the broader recalibration of the fine jewelry sector toward sustainable, technology driven luxury.About Ouros JewelsFounded in the United States with a key presence at 30 West 47th Street, Suite 204, New York, Ouros Jewels is a fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown diamond designs. Through a hybrid model of direct to consumer distribution and targeted physical boutiques, the brand serves a global clientele across North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates. The company is dedicated to providing certified, ethically sourced jewelry that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern diamond technology.

