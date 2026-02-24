When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 24, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 25, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Cheese/Cheese Product Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Not fully pasteurized. Company Name: Saputo Cheese USA, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

MILWAUKEE, WI – FEBRUARY 24, 2026 - Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (SUSA or Saputo) is voluntarily recalling select cottage cheese products produced by SUSA due to the possibility of liquid dairy ingredients used in the items not being fully pasteurized according to state regulatory standards. While no illnesses or hospitalizations associated with the recalled products have been reported to date, consuming products that are not fully pasteurized can pose a significant health risk, especially to the young and elderly or immunocompromised individuals.

The issue was discovered during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises conducted by SUSA in conjunction with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The affected products were sold under the Great Value label and were distributed to Walmart stores and distribution centers in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming between February 17 and February 20, 2026, and include:

Product Name Packaging Type & Size UPC Expiration Dates Great Value Fat Free Small Curd

Cottage Cheese – 0% Milkfat 24 oz. container 078742373393 BEST IF USED BY APR-01-26

BEST IF USED BY APR-03-26 Great Value Lowfat Small Curd

Cottage Cheese – 2% Milkfat 24 oz. container 078742116730 BEST IF USED BY APR-01-26

BEST IF USED BY APR-02-26

BEST IF USED BY APR-03-26 Great Value Small Curd Cottage

Cheese – 4% milkfat minimum 16 oz. container 078742372358 BEST IF USED BY APR-02-26 24 oz. container 078742372365 BEST IF USED BY APR-02-26

BEST IF USED BY APR-03-26 3 lb. container 078742147970 BEST IF USED BY APR-01-26

BEST IF USED BY APR-02-26

All products were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids. The “Best By’ dates are located on the side of the lids. Please see attached photos for ease of identification.

The impacted pasteurizer was returned to normal function and was verified and sealed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. No other products produced in the facility were affected.

Customers who purchased the affected products should not consume them and either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, contact Saputo at 1-888-587-2423 from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

Saputo USA is the trading name of Saputo Cheese USA Inc.