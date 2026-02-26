2026MIECF Sets Sail on 26 March Building a Green Development Hub with Upgraded Forum, Exhibition, and Services

MACAU, February 26 - Hosted by the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, the 2026 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2026MIECF) will be held from 26 to 28 March 2026 at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. In close alignment with Macao’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification and the “Macao + Hengqin” regional co-operation positioning, the 2026MIECF will be held under the theme “Low-carbon, Zero Waste Cities: Embarking on a Global Collaboration”. The event will feature a combination of the “Green Forum” and upgraded “Green Showcase”, in addition to expanded in-venue green services. Together, these initiatives will promote low-carbon, zero-waste city development, foster green technology exchange, expand market opportunities, and support Macao’s role as a regional hub for green growth and eco-friendly business.

The Green Forum to concentrate on zero-waste cities and green finance

The “Green Forum” at the 2026MIECF will bring together environmental experts, scholars, and industry leaders from multiple countries and regions to share the latest industry trends and applications of innovative green technologies on topics including the development of ecological civilisation, waste management systems, green finance, and regional environmental co-operation. With an innovative perspective, these discussions will focus on strategies for building and developing low-carbon, zero-waste cities.

Inaugural “Zero-waste Circular Economy Exhibition Zone” among three thematic zones

The Green Showcase will feature three key industry-specific zones: the “Zero-waste Circular Economy Exhibition Zone”, the “Green Mobility Zone”, and the “Green and Low-carbon Project Zone”.

The new “Zero-waste Circular Economy Exhibition Zone” will be established this year in response to global sustainability trends and the national “dual carbon” goals. Heavyweight participants, such as Fortune Global 500 energy giants, leading environmental enterprises from the Chinese mainland, environmental organisations from Portuguese-speaking countries, and top tech firms, will be invited to delve into waste management, resource recycling, zero-waste innovation, green finance, and green buildings, offering economic and technological support for the development of zero-waste cities.

The “Green Synergy Hub” drives the transformation of enterprise project outcomes

To further foster in-depth business exchanges and promote the transformation of project outcomes, the “Green Synergy Hub”—consisting of a green matching area, business networking zone, green transformation service counter, and green VIP lounge—will be set up during the event, incorporating advanced technology matching systems and multimedia displays to meet diverse business matching needs across different scales, levels, and fields.

Furthermore, guided by international and professional standards, a series of professional international forums, exhibitions, green matching sessions, multi-venue activities, and concurrent events will be held this year, inviting domestic and international buyers and merchants to participate in MIECF and explore the Macao-Hengqin market. These arrangements will tap into the event’s role in investment attraction to create a nexus for green business opportunities and strengthen linkages with Hengqin and the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area.

For more information, please visit our official website: http://www.macaomiecf.com or call (853) 8798 9675. You can also follow our official WeChat account: “MIECF”.