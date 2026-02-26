One805LIVE! Expands to Two-Day Benefit Concert as Early Talent Sets the Stage for a Spectacular 2026 Lineup

One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment and mental health programs. In a pop culture landscape defined by constant reinvention, the enduring partnership of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo remains one of music’s most powerful collaborations. George Thorogood brings more than 50 years of high-energy blues-rock to the lineup, celebrated for classics such as Bad to the Bone and One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and George Thorogood lead early talent announcements as organizers hint at additional major acts in discussion

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One805LIVE! , the annual benefit concert supporting Santa Barbara County First Responders, will return September 25 and 26, 2026, to Kevin Costner’s spectacular oceanside estate in Summerland, evolving into a two-day destination concert experience while already securing an impressive slate of legendary performers.Leading the first round of talent announcements are rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, alongside blues-rock powerhouse George Thorogood, with additional major artists currently in active discussions.In a pop culture landscape defined by constant reinvention, the enduring partnership of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo remains one of music’s most powerful collaborations. Known for chart-topping hits including Love Is a Battlefield, Heartbreaker, and We Belong, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo has sold more than 36 million records worldwide and earned four consecutive Grammy Awards. Their electrifying stage presence and decades-long musical chemistry continue to captivate audiences across generations.George Thorogood brings more than 50 years of high-energy blues-rock to the lineup, celebrated for classics such as Bad to the Bone and One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer. With over 20 albums released, 15 million records sold, and more than 8,000 live performances, the band’s signature sound and relentless touring legacy promise a dynamic addition to this year’s concert experience.One805 Co-Founder and board member Alan Parsons OBE will again serve as music supervisor, curating the weekend’s performances and assembling a special all-star “super group” collaboration designed to deliver once-in-a-lifetime musical moments unique to One805LIVE!.In keeping with the spirit of the event, participating artists generously donate their time and performances in support of Santa Barbara County First Responders.“This year’s early momentum is incredibly exciting,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston Smith, CEO of One805. “The level of talent already stepping forward in support of our First Responders speaks volumes about the mission and the community behind this event. Expanding to a two-day format allows us to create an even more meaningful and immersive experience; one that brings people together not just for unforgettable music, but for a shared purpose.”Weston-Smith is currently in Nashville meeting with additional artists and industry partners, continuing conversations aimed at shaping what organizers anticipate will be another extraordinary and emotionally powerful event.The expansion to a two-day format marks a significant evolution for One805LIVE!, positioning the concert as a destination weekend that blends world-class performances with community connection. The two-day structure also strengthens the event’s philanthropic model, enabling greater efficiencies that translate into increased direct support for First Responder wellness, equipment, and mental health initiatives.Supporters are encouraged to join the One805 mailing list to receive first access to early bird pricing, special packages, and upcoming artist announcements: https://mailchi.mp/one805/one805-email-signup-form Additional event details, performers, and programming elements will be announced in the coming months.About One805One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment and mental health programs. Founded in the wake of the 2018 Montecito debris flow, One805 is a unified nonprofit built on community resilience — standing behind those who serve, every day, in every emergency.For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit www.One805.org

