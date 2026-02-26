Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,875 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Cruelty to Child x2, Domestic Assault x2

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4001430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 02/25/26 at 0112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child x2, Domestic Assault x2


ACCUSED: Jessica Hedberg                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont


VICTIM: Juvenile #1

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT


VICTIM: Juvenile #2

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On the above date and time, Vermont State Police began an investigation at the Cortina Inn Hotel in Rutland Town after a report of two young children that were left alone at the hotel. Investigation into the incident revealed the mother of the children, Jessica Hedberg (34), had abandoned the two children at the hotel. Further, it was discovered the children were able to get out of the room and were found in a dangerous situation. Hedberg was later located and taken into custody without incident. Hedberg was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 02/26/26 at 1230 hours. She was also issued court ordered conditions of release and held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $750 bail.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/26 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF    

BAIL: $750

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Crash Reconstruction Team

Underwater Recovery Team

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

Barracks – 802-773-9101

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Cruelty to Child x2, Domestic Assault x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.