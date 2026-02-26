Rutland Barracks / Cruelty to Child x2, Domestic Assault x2

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4001430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 02/25/26 at 0112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child x2, Domestic Assault x2





ACCUSED: Jessica Hedberg

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont





VICTIM: Juvenile #1

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT





VICTIM: Juvenile #2

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Vermont State Police began an investigation at the Cortina Inn Hotel in Rutland Town after a report of two young children that were left alone at the hotel. Investigation into the incident revealed the mother of the children, Jessica Hedberg (34), had abandoned the two children at the hotel. Further, it was discovered the children were able to get out of the room and were found in a dangerous situation. Hedberg was later located and taken into custody without incident. Hedberg was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 02/26/26 at 1230 hours. She was also issued court ordered conditions of release and held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $750 bail.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/26 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $750

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.