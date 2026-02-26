Re: Rutland Barracks / Cruelty to Child x2, Domestic Assault x2
This is a correction to the earlier press release. The court date was incorrect in the previous release. The correct court date is 02/26/26 at 1230 hours.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4001430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/25/26 at 0112 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland
VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child x2, Domestic Assault x2
ACCUSED: Jessica Hedberg
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: Juvenile #1
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile #2
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police began an investigation at the Cortina Inn Hotel in Rutland Town after a report of two young children that were left alone at the hotel. Investigation into the incident revealed the mother of the children, Jessica Hedberg (34), had abandoned the two children at the hotel. Further, it was discovered the children were able to get out of the room and were found in a dangerous situation. Hedberg was later located and taken into custody without incident. Hedberg was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 02/26/26 at 1230 hours. She was also issued court ordered conditions of release and held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $750 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/26/26 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $750
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
