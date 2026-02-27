Digital Marketing Reimagined: UZU Advertising Launches All-Paid, Fast-Payout Influencer Matching Platform

What is UZU? An influencer matching platform where every campaign is a paid collaboration. Get your rewards immediately after posting. Post today, get paid tomorrow! The Contents Creators Matching Service You’ve Been Searching for. Only Paid Collaborations, Payment Immediate After Posting. Experience Traditional Shin Nihongami Hair Styling eith Kimono. Rewards: Free foods + 35,000 JPY rewards Regular Price: 6,700 JPY Place: Yokohama, Kanagawa Share the Ultimate Wagyu Journey on Your SNS Rewards: Free foods + 11,000 JPY Regular Price: 12,000 JPY Place: Shibuya,Tokyo

All campaigns are paid and completed with bank transfers within five days, providing an environment that supports creators sharing Japan globally

ITABASHI-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APOC Co., Ltd. ( Head Office: Itabashi-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shunsuke Saito) announced the expansion of creator recruitment for its influencer advertising service, UZU Advertising. The service provides matching opportunities between companies or municipalities and creators dedicated to sharing Japan’s tourism destinations and culinary culture in their native languages, supporting activities that connect Japan with the world.

Service Features

1. All campaigns are paid promotions

All projects offered through UZU Advertising include monetary compensation in addition to complimentary meals or experiences. Posting fees are provided for every campaign, recognizing creators’ influence and creativity as business partners.

2. Among the fastest in the industry: bank transfer within five days

Payments are processed promptly after post verification, with bank transfers completed in as little as five days. By minimizing payout lead time, the platform supports sustainable creative activities.

3. Share Japan with a smartphone

Creators introduce Japanese destinations to followers in their home countries through short-form videos such as Instagram Reels and TikTok. Campaigns highly value content published in creators’ native languages, regardless of Japanese proficiency,

How the Service Works

STEP 1: Free registration and screening

Applications are submitted through the official website by providing SNS account information, including Instagram and TikTok. Accounts are reviewed based on follower count and video quality.

STEP 2: Select and apply for campaigns

After approval, available campaigns—such as restaurants, hotels, and tourist facilities— can be viewed on the dashboard. Creators apply based on preferred categories or destinations.

STEP 3: Visit and create content

Once matched, creators visit the venue, experience the provided services, and produce short-form video content

STEP 4: Publish and report

Edited content is posted on the creator’s social media account and submitted through the management system. Posts may be created in the creator’s native language, allowing creators to share their real impressions in their own words.

STEP 5: Payment within five days (fastest in the industry)

After confirmation of the published post, compensation is transferred to the bank account within five days.

Registration: https://uzu.buzz/influencer_signup

Example of Campaigns

・Promotion of Japanese culture and history (Compensation: JPY 20,000)

・Voice training lessons (Compensation: JPY 20,000)

・Japanese sake promotional events (Compensation: JPY 15,000)

Statement from the CEO

“Japan offers exceptional destinations and experiences, yet support systems for creators sharing them globally remain limited. By standardizing paid campaigns and rapid payments, UZU Advertising aims to establish an ecosystem where international creators in Japan can focus on creative work with financial confidence,” stated Shunsuke Saito of APOC Co., Ltd.

Media Inquiries

Contact: Shunsuke Saito

Location: Online (Zoom / Google Meet)

Languages: English / Japanese

Availability: Ongoing

Mail: shunsuke.saito@apocc.co.jp

Tel: +81-3-6823-8848

Company Overview

Company Name: APOC Co., Ltd.

Representative: Shunsuke Saito, Representative Director

Address: 306 Shirahato Mansion, 4-4-3 Itabashi, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo 173-0004 Japan

Capital: JPY 5,000,000

Employees: 4

Services: GlobalPress (international press release distribution service), UZU (foreign influencer PR service)

URL: https://apocc.co.jp/

Legal Disclaimer:

