BioTechnique Expands 3PL Services with Scalable Warehousing, Digital Inventory Management, and Compliant Pharma Shipping

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioTechnique®, a full service Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced the continued expansion of its Third Party Logistics (3PL) services, offering customers a comprehensive warehousing, inventory management, and shipping and freight solutions built for regulated pharmaceutical materials.

Designed to support clients from early clinical development through commercial supply, BioTechnique’s 3PL services integrate flexible capacity positions, fully electronic inventory control, validated temperature-controlled storage, and GDP aligned shipping, all managed within a single, compliant quality ecosystem.



Scalable Warehouse Space & Palletized Storage

BioTechnique offers flexible pallet positions and expandable warehouse capacity, allowing customers to scale storage space up or down as program demands evolve. This model supports fluctuating clinical volumes, commercial growth, and long-term inventory holding without requiring customers to invest in or manage their own infrastructure.

All stored materials, including drug substances, excipients, consumables, test samples, and finished drug products, are maintained in secure, controlled environments designed to meet pharmaceutical handling and documentation expectations.



Real Time Digital Inventory & Record Keeping

BioTechnique’s 3PL platform is fully electronic, providing clients with real time access to inventory status and storage conditions through digital monitoring systems. This enables continuous visibility, accurate record retention, and simplified audit preparation while reducing reliance on manual inventory processes.

Custom digital access options allow customers to track materials remotely and maintain confidence in compliance throughout the supply chain.



Multi Temperature Pharmaceutical Storage

To support a wide range of pharmaceutical programs, BioTechnique offers validated storage environments across multiple temperature bands, including ambient (15–25°C), refrigerated (2–8°C), frozen (−20°C), ultra low (−80°C), and cryogenic (−190°C) conditions.

This multi temperature capability allows customers to consolidate inventory across a single 3PL partner while maintaining strict environmental controls appropriate to each material type.



Value-Added Material Services

Beyond warehousing, BioTechnique provides onsite QC testing, material labeling, and compliant material destruction services. These value-added capabilities reduce supply chain handoffs, shorten timelines, and support efficient material lifecycle management under controlled conditions.

BioTechnique can also receive and ship materials directly to and from suppliers or end customers, further simplifying logistics coordination for our partners.



GDP Aligned Pharmaceutical Shipping

BioTechnique offers secure, compliant pharmaceutical shipping services operating under GDP aligned transport protocols. Shipments include real time tracking, documented chain of custody, and temperature appropriate handling to protect sensitive and high value products throughout transit.

These shipping services provide customers with confidence that materials are transported safely, reliably, and in alignment with global regulatory expectations.



Scalable, Cost-Efficient Logistics Operations

By outsourcing storage and logistics to BioTechnique, customers reduce overhead costs related to warehousing space, labor, equipment, and systems investment. BioTechnique’s scalable infrastructure enables companies to remain agile while focusing resources on core scientific and commercial priorities.



About BioTechnique

BioTechnique, a division of PSC Biotech Corporation, is a full-service Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization CRDMO specializing in cytotoxic and therapeutic sterile injectable fill-finish services. BioTechnique provides comprehensive support from investigation and clinical stages through commercialization, batch sizes both large and small.

BioTechnique operates a state-of-the-art facility designed to handle a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, including cytotoxic and highly potent compounds, therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), monoclonal antibodies, suspensions, and vaccines. Supported by an environmentally controlled warehouse and adaptable manufacturing systems, BioTechnique is committed to delivering high-quality fill-finish solutions.

For more information on BioTechnique’s capabilities, visit www.biotechnique.com.

Media Contact:

BioTechnique Development Group

BTQBD@biotech.com

(717) 377-3547

