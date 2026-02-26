That’s it. Expands Fruit-First Snacking with Two New Innovations: Fruitola Fruit Granola and Fiber Fruit Bars

That's it. announces the launch of Fiber Fruit Bars and Fruitola Fruit Granola Strawberry Fruitola Fruit Granola That's it. Founder & CEO, Dr. Lior Lewensztain

Designed to help close the fiber gap, debuting at Natural Products Expo West, Booth 5283

Both Fruitola Fruit Granola and Fiber Fruit Bars stay true to our clean, minimal-ingredient mission, delivering more fiber from fruit and plant-based protein to meet today’s growing consumer demand.” — Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- That’s it., maker of the #1 fruit bar in America , today announced the launch of two new snacking innovations designed to help close the fiber gap with fiber from fruit: Fruitola Fruit Granola and Fiber Fruit Bars. Both deliver fiber from fruit in convenient formats while staying true to the brand’s commitment to minimal ingredients and 100% real fruit.As fiber has shifted from a “nice to have” to a top wellness priority, the gap has become impossible to ignore. About 95% of Americans do not get enough fiber, and nearly as many fall short on daily fruit intake. With a mission centered on helping people get their daily servings of fruit, That’s it. is building solutions that make fruit more accessible as part of everyday routines. In 2025 alone, That’s it. delivered over a quarter billion servings of fruit.That’s it. is stepping into the granola aisle for the first time with Fruitola Fruit Granola, a fruit-first, four-ingredient granola with no added sugar. Every pouch starts with crunchy apple crisps, then layers in flavors like Cinnamon and Strawberry for a fruity crunch. Each bowlful delivers 16g of plant-based protein and 7g of fiber from fruit, so consumers can hit their fruit, fiber, and protein goals together in one snack. It’s also gluten-free and nut-free, making it an easy go-to for people with dietary restrictions or food allergies.“Shoppers are smarter than ever. They’re reading ingredient labels, scrutinizing marketing claims, and choosing brands they trust for real benefits,” said Katie Eshuys, President of That’s it. “Fruitola Fruit Granola was built for the way people shop today across club, grocery, natural, convenience, and online. It delivers meaningful nutrient density with ingredients consumers recognize.”That’s it. also announced the launch of Fiber Fruit Bars, designed to make fiber consumption more approachable with options for all ages and lifestyles. The full-size bars are made with 3 to 4 ingredients, contain no added sugar, and deliver 7g of fiber from fruit. The line also includes a Fun Size format, where two bars deliver 4g of fiber from fruit, providing a smaller option for lighter snacking moments and younger ages while still supporting real progress toward fiber goals.“For more than 14 years, we’ve focused on making real fruit snackable, convenient, and portable without compromising nutrition,” said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder and CEO of That’s it. “From the start, our snacks have delivered 2 to 5 grams of fiber from fruit with minimal ingredients and no added sugar. This year, we saw an opportunity to do more. Our third annual Snacking Trends report showed that consumers and nutrition professionals want more fiber, and their number one preferred source is fruits and vegetables. Fruitola Fruit Granola and Fiber Fruit Bars are a direct response.”Both Fruitola Fruit Granola and Fiber Fruit Bars are made with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners and contain no artificial or natural flavors and no artificial colors or dyes. The new innovations will begin rolling out nationwide starting mid-March, across club, grocery, convenience, natural/specialty, and online.That’s it. will debut both innovations at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim. Attendees are invited to stop by Booth 5283 to sample the new products.About That’s it.Founded in 2012, That’s it. is a leading healthy snacking company on a mission to make eating more fruit convenient, accessible, and portable. The brand has earned its reputation by delivering products made with real fruit and whole food ingredients, with a focus on transparency, quality, and simplicity.That’s it. pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit. Based in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its portfolio to include category-defining innovations such as Organic Fruit Crunchables, Organic Dark Chocolate Fruit Truffles, Organic Energy Bars, Fiber Fruit Bars, and Fruitola Fruit Granola. Every product is crafted with six real ingredients or less and contains natural fiber from fruit, with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, no artificial or natural flavors, and no artificial colors or dyes.Today, That’s it. is recognized as a trusted leader in better-for-you snacking, providing convenient, allergy-friendly options that meet the needs of health-conscious consumers. That’s it. products are available nationwide at Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Sprouts, and Starbucks, as well as online at Amazon and the That’s it. website, and can be found onboard multiple major airlines.

