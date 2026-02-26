Modern Reform Announces Its First Branded Pilates Reformers Collection

Female Model on Modern Reform MRX™ Pilates Essentials Reformer (Color: Midnight)

Introducing The New Lavishly Bundled MRX™ Pilates Reformer Sets With Functional And Tech Accessories

Everything we learned we incorporated into the first reformer with our name on it, the MRX™ - It is stunning, strong, and smooth!” — Chuky Akosionu

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Reform® (www.modernreform.com) officially launched, in February this year, and now sells the Modern Reform MRX™ Pilates Reformer collection, the first reformers designed and manufactured under the direction of the Modern Reform wellness team.

These studio-grade reformers are priced to be affordable for Pilates beginners and devotees who want access to a full-body alignment sessions.

From Home Wellness Equipment Curation to Creation:

“Modern Reform exists to connect wellness-seekers with curated equipment for home and studio,” says Chukwuma (Chuky) Akosionu, their director of product operations. Company leaders have spent thousands of hours talking to Pilates practitioners at every level, from studio owners to first-time class attendees.

“Everything we learned we incorporated into the first reformer with our name on it, the MRX™ - It is stunning, strong, and smooth!” says product leader Chuky Akosionu. “We stand behind it as a zero-compromise, professional-grade reformer bundle, ideal as the foundation of an all-in-one home or studio Pilates setup.”

Meet the Modern Reform MRX™ Pilates Reformer:

Chuky Akosionu says that, based on consumer feedback, the Modern Reform team designed the MRX™ Pilates Reformer for maximum adjustability and versatility. Users can fine-tune the settings on the foot bar, riser, headrest, and straps as needed to match their personal flexibility range and the demands of the day’s workout.

The MRX™ Pilates Essentials™ Reformer Bundle comes with a studio-height reformer machine rather than the low-to-the-ground bases found in cheaper models. Each MRX™ bundle also includes a sitting box, jump board, foot extender pad, ropes and a foot strap. In the box, the equipment is 80% assembled, and setup takes two people an hour or less. Easy-roll wheels beneath the base enable simple repositioning of the reformer as well. Colorways for this reformer bundle are Midnight (Black), Orca (Black/White), and Graphite (Gray).

The MRX™ Pilates Essentials™ Tower Bundle has everything in the Essentials Bundle, plus an adjustable tower that enables advanced Pilates work. Users can glide through standing and inverted positions that require the tension and support of a Pilates tower.

The MRX™ Infini™ Reformer Bundle is another lavishly bundled commercial grade reformer that also comes together quickly, with 80% already assembled. It has a distinct black metal frame, classic premium wood accents on load bearing platforms that give it an elegant and distinguished look with contrasting white legs at studio height. The main differentiator to the other MRX™ series reformers is that the Infini™ has a translating ‘infinity’ footbar that moves effortlessly across its frame giving users maximum adjustability for their movements.

Additional MRX™ reformer collection options currently available include equipment like:

A Pilates combo chair, Pilates ring, rollable smart HD touchscreen, ankle/wrist weights, reformer mats, and grip toe socks.

Modern Reform Seeks to Make Wellness Accessible and Affordable:

Chuky Akosionu, the brand leader, at Modern Reform also notes that many people don’t realize they have options for purchasing an at-home reformer. “With a doctor’s recommendation, Pilates reformers are often a Health Saving Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA)-eligible purchase,” he says. “We’ve had customers buy them to help alleviate symptoms associated with common conditions like back pain and arthritis or as part of a physical therapy or post-surgery rehab plan.”

Modern Reform, through its MRX™ Pilates Reformer collection, aims to democratize wellness by lowering the entry cost for high-quality, studio-grade at-home equipment—embodying their ethos that “everyone deserves wellness.” The entire MRX™ line is HSA/FSA eligible, allowing customers to save an average of 30% to 40% using pre-tax funds. Additionally, flexible pay-over-time options like Shop Pay and Affirm are offered, ensuring accessibility to a wider audience.

About modernreform.com:

Modern Reform's executive team and staff bring over four decades of combined expertise from aerospace engineering, clinical healthcare, and certified movement instruction to the design and curation of wellness equipment. Founded in 2020 as The Pilates Connector, the company evolved into a vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor, rebranding to Modern Reform and positioning itself as a complete wellness partner through its unique dual role as manufacturers and curators, backed by concierge-style customer support. Furthermore, Modern Reform retails a wide range of complementary wellness equipment from trusted brands - infrared saunas, cold/hot plunges, massage chairs/beds, swedish ladders, treadmills, gym devices, therapeutic and vibroacoustic therapy and recovery devices.

New Modern Reform MRX™ Pilates Reformer Bundles Collection

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.